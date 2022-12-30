  
Star keeper Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in car accident

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2022, 11:58 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 2:21 pm IST
He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur. (Photo: PTI)
 He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

"He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment," the source said.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

"We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.

