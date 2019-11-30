Sports Cricket 30 Nov 2019 Leander Paes helps I ...
Sports, Cricket

Leander Paes helps India defeat Pakistan 4-0, qualify for 2020 Olympics Qualifiers

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Pakistan's Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman were no match for the Indian combination of the battle-hardened Paes and Jeevan.
The 46-year-old Leander Paes had taken 56 ties for his 43rd win while Pietrangeli competed in 66 ties for his 42 victories. (Photo: File)
 The 46-year-old Leander Paes had taken 56 ties for his 43rd win while Pietrangeli competed in 66 ties for his 42 victories. (Photo: File)

Nur-Sultan: Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers.

Pakistani teenagers Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman were no match for the Indian combination of the battle-hardened Paes and Jeevan, who needed just 53 minutes to win 6-1 6-3.

 

Last year, Paes became the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup when he won his 43rd match, surpassing Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli during the tie against China.

The 46-year-old had taken 56 ties for his 43rd win while Pietrangeli competed in 66 ties for his 42 victories.

"It was fabulous playing with Jeevan in his first Davis Cup match. Right from the beginning, he did everything right. It was being about staying solid today. Jeevan has a big heart, he loves to play for a flag. I am proud to share the court with him," said Paes.

"These guys keep me young, fresh and vibrant. They bring out the best in me. We have got a great mix of different generations and different age groups. It's a lot of fun to be back to playing for India again," added the winner of 18 Grand Slam titles.

His record of 44 wins in 57 ties is unlikely to be broken anytime soon as, except him, none of the active doubles players feature in the top-10 list. Belarusian Max Mirnyi, at number three, has 36 wins but has not played on Tour since 2018.

In the reverse singles, Sumit Nagal trounced Yousaf Khalil 6-1 6-0 for his second straight win. Both the sides opted not to play the dead fifth rubber. The fourth rubber is played even if the outcome of the tie is decided after the first three matches but the rules permit teams to skip playing the dead fifth rubber.

"It was an easy win, I understand they are young players, need experience. Today was my last match of the year and I can't complain. It has been a fantastic year for me," said Nagal after his win.

Saturday's result means India have won all the matches in a tie for the first time since February 2014 when they had blanked Chinese Taipei 5-0 in Indore.

India will now face world number two Croatia for the Qualifiers in an away tie, to be held on March 6-7. Twenty-four nations will go head-to-head in a bid to win one of 12 qualifying spots for the Davis Cup Finals.

The 12 losing nations will compete in World Group I ties in September 2020 while the winning nations will join the six nations who have already qualified for the Finals - the 2019 semi-finalists, Canada, Great Britain, Russia and Spain, and the 2020 wild cards, France and Serbia.

In the third rubber, Hufaiza and Shoaib began by holding serve in the opening game of the match, but the Indians broke the teenagers in the third game before holding their own for a 3-1 lead.

Paes and Jeevan took control of the match with another break of serve in the fifth game. Jeevan served a double fault at 30-15, but the Pakistanis could not put pressure on their rivals, as India zoomed to a 5-1 lead.

Serving to stay in the set, Shoaib was down 0-40, giving India three chances to close the opening set. Paes and Jeevan grabbed the second.

The Indians had a few chances to break their rivals early in the second set but the Pakistani duo held its nerves to save them. There was some fight in the second set, which was locked 3-3.

Paes and Jeevan got a break in the eighth game to take a 5-3 lead and the former served out the match in the next.

...
Tags: leander paes, davis cup, india vs pakistan
Location: Kazakstan, Astana, Astana


Latest From Sports

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the team for not scalping wickets against Australia in the ongoing day-night Test. (Photo: AFP)

Shoaib Akhtar criticises Pakistani bowlers for not scalping wickets against Australia

Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion at 589 for three ahead of the second day's dinner break with Warner on the 10th highest Test score ever, also a personal best. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan suffer as Davis Warner and Steve Smith shatter records

John Gregory had led Chennaiyin FC to the title win during the 2017/18 Indian Super League campaign. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennaiyin FC sack head coach John Gregory

England lost its opening wicket with just 11 runs on the board as Tim Southee had Dom Sibley (4) adjudged leg-before wicket in the seventh over of the innings. (Photo: AFP)

New Zealand dominate as England trail by 336 runs on end of day 2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

New Zealand dominate as England trail by 336 runs on end of day 2

England lost its opening wicket with just 11 runs on the board as Tim Southee had Dom Sibley (4) adjudged leg-before wicket in the seventh over of the innings. (Photo: AFP)

David Warner hits triple century, surpasses Bradman's highest score at Adelaide Oval

David Warner was involved in a 361-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne. He then put up a 121 run partnership with Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)

Steve Smith becomes fastest man to reach 7,000 Test runs

Steve Smith also passed the legendary Bradman's 6,996 Test runs. It took Smith 70 Tests to do so, while Bradman needed only 52. (Photo: AFP)

BCCI's Annual General Meeting to take place tomorrow; Ganguly's tenure on top agenda

If the amendment comes into effect, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be able to hold the reins of the board for two consecutive terms. (Photo: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman set to return to Cricket Advisory Comittee: Sources

The CAC comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly had come under the scanner with conflict of interest allegations being levelled against them in complaints before the BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham