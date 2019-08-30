Sports Cricket 30 Aug 2019 Rayudu pulls U-turn, ...
Rayudu pulls U-turn, comes out of retirement

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
The 33-year-old has written to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), saying his decision to retire was an emotional one.
All-rounder Vijay Shankar was included in the World Cup 2019 squad in place of Rayudu. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ambati Rayudu has made a giant U-turn, barely two months after retiring from all formats of the game. The 33-year-old has written to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), saying his decision to retire was an emotional one and that he is available for selection.

In an email sent to HCA’s CoA on Thursday, Rayudu wrote, “I would like to bring to your notice that I would like to come out of retirement and play cricket in all formats.”

 

Rayudu also thanked his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, and former India batsman VVS Laxman for helping him change the decision to retire.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Chennai Super Kings, VVS Laxman and Noel David, who have been very supportive during the tough time and are instrumental in making me realise that I have enough cricket left in me."

“I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise its full potential. I will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team,” he added.

The HCA’s CoA subsequently sent out a mail saying, “This is to inform you that Rayudu has withdrawn his announcement of retirement and has made himself available for the shorter format of the game for HCA for 2019-20.”

Rayudu had announced his retirement after he wasn’t chosen as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan despite being in the standby list for the mega-event.

Rayudu was not initially included in the initial 15-member squad of Team India for the ICC World Cup 2019. All-rounder Vijay Shankar was included in place of Rayudu.

After the World Cup snub, Rayudu had tweeted sarcastically “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup,” aimed at chief selector M.S.K. Prasad.

...
Tags: ambati rayudu, indian cricket team, hyderabad cricket association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


