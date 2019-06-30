ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS ENG LIVE; Roy, Bairstow put up 50-run partnership

India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches. (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter)

TOSS:

England has won the ton and has chosen to bat first

Did you know?

The Edgbaston cricket ground was established in the year 1882. The stadium has a seating capacity of nearly 25000 (24,803). The stadium has hosted 61ODIs so far. Edgbaston hosted the 1st ODI which was played between England and Australia on 28 August, 1972, and it was the 4th ODI match in the history of cricket.

Edgbaston also called County Ground has hosted two of the most popular international matches. One of the famous match was the 1999 semi-final tie between Australia and South Africa. While the other match was the 2005 Ashes match which England won by two runs.

Out of the 61ODIs, 22 matches were won by the home side, 13 were won by the visiting side, while the neutral side were victorious on 16 occasions. There have been only six 300-plus total at Edgbaston. England’s 408 for 9 against New Zealand in 2015 is the only highest total at the venue. England won that match by a huge margin of 210 runs. Australia got bundled out for 70 against England at this venue Birmingham in 1977 - that is the lowest total at this venue.

Andrew Strauss has scored the highest in this ground (343 runs in six innings at an average of 68.6 at Birmingham). Kane Williamson has amassed 310 runs in five innings at an average of 103.33 including two hundreds. Glenn Turner's171* against Africa during the 1975 World Cup is the highest scorer at Edgbaston.

There are two double hundred stands in Birmingham – Jason Roy and Alex Hales created an unbeaten 256- run stand against Sri Lanka in 2016 – the highest opening stand at the venue. Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott created a formidable stand of 250 against Bangladesh in 2010.

Darren Gough has scalped 21 wickets at 22.66 apiece at Edgbaston – Gough is the highest wicket-taker at this venue.

There have been eight five-wicket hauls in Birmingham. Josh Hazlewood’s 6-52 in 9 overs against New Zealand during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy remains the best bowling figures at the Birmingham.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Saturday. (June 22)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Edgbaston.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis

Rampaging India will look to carry on its winning run, having defeated heavy weights Australia, inconsistent Pakistan and World Cup exiting South Africa. India are just one point away from entering the semi-finals. India are currently placed at second, after winning five games from seven matches (including one wash-out).

On the other hand, England will look to resume their World Cup campaign on track, after suffering humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia and Sri Lanka. England will be hoping that aggressive opener Jason Roy regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Roy will be providing the flying start for the team.

SQUADS:

England’s XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

India’s XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.