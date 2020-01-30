Sports Cricket 30 Jan 2020 U-19 World Cup: Bang ...
Sports, Cricket

U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh beats South Africa

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2020, 10:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2020, 10:00 pm IST
After the dismissal of Lees (19) in the 32nd over, the host suffered a sudden collapse and were reduced to 153-8
Pic courtesy: Cricket World Cup Twitter
 Pic courtesy: Cricket World Cup Twitter

Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 104 runs in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

With this victory, Bangladesh have secured a place in Super League semifinals.
Chasing 262, South Africa started their innings at a slow pace and lost their opener Khanya Cotani (15) in 10th over.

 

Jonathan Bird (35) who looked settled was dismissed b Rakibul Hasan in 14th over. Proteas lost the flurry of wickets, reducing the side to 77-4. Luke Beaufort and Jack Lees tried to consolidate the innings and took the side past 110-mark.

After the dismissal of Lees (19) in the 32nd over, the host suffered a sudden collapse and were reduced to 153-8. Only Beaufort looked in control as he smashed half-century for the team.

Bangladesh bowlers continue to dominate the match and reduced South Africa's innings on 157, pulling off a stunning victory of 104 runs. Bangladesh's spinner Rakibul Hasan bowled outstandingly well and took five wickets in the match.

After being put in to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a good start as the openers stitched a 60 runs stand between them for the first wicket. However, Bangladesh suffered two blows after the dismissal of Pervez Hossain Emon (17) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (3), reducing the side to 73-2.

Tanzi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy played aggressively and stitched a partnership of 57 runs for the third wicket. Tiaan Van Vuuren took the wicket of Hasan (80) in the 28th over. Shahadat Hossain then joined Hridoy and the duo partnered for 98 runs, as they took the side past 230 run mark.

Hridoy got out after smashing 51 runs off 73 balls while Hossain remained unbeaten on 74* and powered the side to 261 runs in 50 overs.

...
Tags: icc u-19 world cup 2020, under 19 world cup 2020


Related Stories

We have more passion than Indian cricketers: Pakistan U-19 World Cup coach

Latest From Sports

Photo: ICC Twitter (ANI)

Day 4 of second Test: Zimbabwe get 354-run lead over Sri Lanka

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena following his loss to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. AP photo

Thiem or Zverev Vs Djokovic in Australian Open Finals as Federer crashes out

After securing a win in the third T20I against New Zealand, India batsman Rohit Sharma said it was Mohammed Shami's final over which handed Men in Blue the victory. (Photo:AFP)

Mohammed Shami's over won us game, says Rohit Sharma

Saina Nehwal's life has always been about doing one thing at one time. But her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have broadened her vistas from just the badminton court into the political arena. (Photo:twitter)

Saina Nehwal's Olympic preparation continues despite political plunge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Mohammed Shami's over won us game, says Rohit Sharma

After securing a win in the third T20I against New Zealand, India batsman Rohit Sharma said it was Mohammed Shami's final over which handed Men in Blue the victory. (Photo:AFP)

T20I series winner India look for experimentation for last 2 games vs NZ

Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third game for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil. (pHOTO:afp)

Kyle Jamieson gets maiden call-up in NZ ODI squad for ODI series vs India

Kyle Jamieson has been called up in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming series against India commencing from February 5. (Photo:AFP)

Jofra Archer ruled out of T20I series vs South Africa

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of next month’s three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa due to soreness to his right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. (Photo:AFP)

Sikandar Raza's career best figures put Zimbabwe ahead in 2nd Test vs SL

Off-spinner Sikandar Raza grabbed career-best figures of 7-113 as Zimbabwe took control of the second and final test against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, but for the second match running the home side suffered a concussion scare. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham