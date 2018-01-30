ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: India beat Pakistan, to face Australia in final

Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 102 runs as India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to enter the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

Christchurch: Shubman Gill’s hundred and Ishan Porel’s four-wicket haul were the highlights as India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in the ICC U-19 World Cup semifinals in Christchurch on Tuesday. The Prithvi Shaw-led side will now face Australia in the final on Saturday.

Pakistan had their chances as India looked in all sorts of discomfort with their running between the wickets. However, sloppy fielding let Pakistan down. India, on the other hand, came out with their A game in the field. India held onto some sharp chances.

Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 102 runs, while right-arm pacer Porel scalped 4 wickets in India’s big win against their Asian neighbours and arch-rivals.

Gill steadied Indian innings and also completed his first century of the tournament to bring the team back in the contest.

With the ball, Porel did the major damage as he rattled Pakistan’s top order to finish the match with figures of 4/17 in 6 overs. His six-over spell included two maidens.

The match that was expected to be a nail-biter, ended in a one-sided contest as Pakistan fell like pack of cards. Pakistan batsmen were all over the place and they were knocked out of the tournament with a heavy defeat at the hands of India.