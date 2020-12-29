Sports Cricket 29 Dec 2020 Kohli named ICC Male ...
Sports, Cricket

Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade,MS fetches ‘Spirit of Cricket’ honour

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2020, 12:04 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2020, 1:08 am IST
Australia’s Elysse Perry swept the women’s awards, securing the ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade honours
Virat Kohli in this file photo. -- AP
 Virat Kohli in this file photo. -- AP

Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday headlined the ICC top honours for the decade, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years.

Kohli was also picked for the ODI Cricketer of the Decade award.

 

Former India skipper M S Dhoni won the ‘ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade’, chosen by fans for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcements via twitter, bestowing the top honours on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the “ICC Awards” period.

In the same period, he was also the batsman with most fifties (94), most runs (20396) besides having the maximum average (56.97) among players with 70 plus innings.

 

Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats. Kohli was also part of the World Cup-winning India squad in 2011, something he will cherish for life.

The other nominees of the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade were R Ashwin, Joe Root, Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith, Ab de Villiers and Kane Williamson.

“Firstly, it’s a great honour for me to receive this award. The moments I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018,” said Kohli in a statement.

 

On Sunday, Kohli was the lone player to be named in teams of the decade across formats and was named captain of the Test all-stars.

On being also named the ODI Cricketer of the Decade, Kohli added: “ODI cricket is something that I took to very early. I came to the ODI team first and then, I made my Test debut a couple of years later.

“So, I got the understanding of my game pretty soon, pretty early. And as I mentioned before, my only intention and mindset was to make winning contributions for the team and I just tried to do every game that I play.

 

“I never focussed on stats and numbers along the journey at all and those things just become the by-product of what you do on the field and those for me, just end up being milestones that you cross on the way to the path to victory.”  

For the ODI honour, Kohli was the only player with 10,000 plus runs in the “ICC Awards” period including 39 hundreds and 48 fifties at an average of 61.83.

Kohli, who flew back home after the first Test in Australia, was earlier named skipper of the ICC Test Team of the Decade and was the only player to be named in teams of the three formats.

 

He is already India’s most successful captain in the longest format with 33 Test victories. He has Test hundreds in seven of the eight countries he has played in with six double hundreds in 2016 and 2017 combined, a golden period in his long-format career.

The world governing body named Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith the Test Cricketer of the Decade and Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as the T20 Cricketer of the Decade.

Australia’s Elysse Perry swept the women’s awards, securing the ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade honours alongside ODI and T20 Cricketers of the Decade award.

 

The award winners:

* Virat Kohli (Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade).
* Ellyse Perry (Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade).
* Steve Smith (ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade).
* Virat Kohli (ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade).
* Ellyse Perry (ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade).
* Rashid Khan (ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade).
* Ellyse Perry (ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade).
* Kyle Coetzer (ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade)     

 

* Kathryn Bryce (ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade)     

* MS Dhoni (ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade).

...
Tags: virat kohli, ms dhoni, ellyse perry


Latest From Sports

Romain Saiss (left) of Wolverhampton Wanderers heads the ball to score his side’s first goal against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League match at Molineux Stadium in Woverhampton on Sunday. — AP

Liverpool held by West Brom, Spurs stumble again at Wolves

Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the statue of former union minister late Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. DDCA President Rohan Jaitley is also seen. -- PTI

Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected today

Ajinkya Rahane waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after he was run out for 112 on Monday. — AP

Still feel the hundred at Lord’s is my best, says Rahane after MCG masterclass

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Matthew Wade on Day Three of the second Test in Melbourne on Monday. — AP

India rip through Australian batting to eye series-levelling win



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India rip through Australian batting to eye series-levelling win

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Matthew Wade on Day Three of the second Test in Melbourne on Monday. — AP

Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected today

Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the statue of former union minister late Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. DDCA President Rohan Jaitley is also seen. -- PTI

Suresh Raina sorry for Covid code Violation

Suresh Raina in this file photo. -- Deccan Chronicle

Still feel the hundred at Lord’s is my best, says Rahane after MCG masterclass

Ajinkya Rahane waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after he was run out for 112 on Monday. — AP

T Natarajan to shave off his beard, says his daughter's birth proved to be lucky

T Natarajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham