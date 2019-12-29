Sports Cricket 29 Dec 2019 Shantha Rangaswamy, ...
Shantha Rangaswamy, Anshuman Gaekwad cleared from conflict of interest charges

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
MPCA member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the conflict of interest complaint against Kapil Dev, Rangaswamy and Gaekwad.
New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ethics officer, Justice DK Jain on Sunday revealed that both Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad have been cleared from conflict of interest charges.

With respect to Kapil Dev, the ethics officer said that the complainant wanted to file another application, so the verdict related to him cannot be announced now.

 

"There were four matters, two are now over. Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad, have been cleared and there is no conflict of interest. They had quit Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and Indian Players Association (IPA)," Jain told ANI.

"In Kapil Dev's case, the complainant wanted to file an application so that was not finalised. Kapil's hearing has been done with, I have just asked the complainant to file what he wants to file, there is no other hearing," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the conflict of interest complaint against Dev, Rangaswamy and Gaekwad.

He had alleged that these three former cricketers were doing multiple roles and hence, were in a violation of the BCCI constitution.

As per the existing constitution, no person can do more than one role at the same time.

...
