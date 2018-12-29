search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah is once again the pick of the bowlers as he has snapped two wickets in the Australian second innings as India zero in on a win in Melbourne. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 4: Aussie 5 down as India zero in 2-1 lead
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 4: Aussie 5 down as India zero in 2-1 lead

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 29, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Score: Australia 135/5, lead 264 runs, Travis Head 27*, Tim Paine 0*; Jasprit Bumrah 2/22, Ravindra Jadeja 2/63.
Jasprit Bumrah is once again the pick of the bowlers as he has snapped two wickets in the Australian second innings as India zero in on a win in Melbourne. (Photo: AFP)
 Jasprit Bumrah is once again the pick of the bowlers as he has snapped two wickets in the Australian second innings as India zero in on a win in Melbourne. (Photo: AFP)

Melbourne: India zeroed in on a 2-1 series lead against Australia on Saturday, taking five wickets after declaring and setting the home team a massive 399 to win the third Test. Travis Head and Tim Paine are in the middle after the dismissals of Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh.

After early morning drizzle, India started an overcast fourth day in Melbourne with a 346-run lead and with five wickets in hand on a wearing pitch becoming increasingly difficult to bat on.

 

Skipper Virat Kohli declared at 106 for eight, with Australia chasing what would be a record fourth innings total at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The previous biggest successful run chase at the ground came in 1928, when England made 332 for seven to beat the hosts.

India have almost a full two days to get the job done as they seek a first ever series win Down Under, with just the Sydney Test next week to go.

The task for Australia was made harder when Aaron Finch once again flopped, throwing his role as a Test opener under ever more scrutiny.

He played a poor shot to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah -- who snared six wickets in the first innings -- and was caught by Kohli for three.

Fellow opener Marcus Harris followed him back to the pavilion for 13, getting an inside edge from spinner Ravindra Jadeja to Mayank Agarwal close in.

At lunch, Australia were 44 for two with Usman Khawaja not out 26 and Shaun Marsh on two.

Pat Cummins had sparked the game back to life late Friday by grabbing four wickets in a devastating spell after his team was skittled for just 151 in reply to India's 443 for seven declared.

It included the key scalps of dangermen Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for ducks.

Debutant opener Agarwal, who had witnessed the carnage from the other end, showed early aggression on Saturday, rushing down the pitch to smack spinner Nathan Lyon for two big sixes in the third over of the day.

But he was no match for Cummins who was again Australia's saviour when a low delivery ricocheted off the bat onto the stumps and he was out for 42.

It was Cummins' third five-wicket haul in his 17 Tests -- and he achieved the feat in just nine overs for 14 runs.

Not satisfied, he then had Jadeja caught at short point by Khawaja for five to give him career-best figures of 6-27 off 11 overs.

When Rishabh Pant fell to Josh Hazlewood for 33, Kohli made the declaration.

...
Tags: australia vs india, melbourne test, live cricket score, jasprit bumrah


Related Stories

Ranji Trophy experience helped me to reverse swing: Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli consolidates position; Pant, Bumrah attain career-best rankings in Tests
AUS v IND 3rd Test: Cummins' four for leave India tottering at 54/5 in 2nd innings


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Need to pace our knocks with temperament like Pujara, Virat Kohli: Pat Cummins

Riding on Cummins' four for 10 figures, Australia reduced India to 54 for five in the second innings of the ongoing third Test but still trail the visitors by 346 runs after conceding a first innings lead of 292 runs.(Photo: AP)

Ranji Trophy experience helped me to reverse swing: Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's exploits helped India bowl out Australia for a meagre 151 in the first innings on the third day of the Boxing Day Test. (Photo: AP)

Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni differ over resting bowlers

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (left to right), managing director of India Cements N. Srinivasan, M.S. Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Kapil Dev during the launch of a coffee table book. (PTI)

Gavaskar, Kapil sing N Srinivasan’s praises

N. Srinivasan

Smith, Warner for World Cup 2019? Cricket Australia to decide selection on T20 form

Smith and Warner were handed year-long bans by CA for their role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham