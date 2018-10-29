LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Kohli wins toss, India elect to bat at Brabourne

International cricket returns to Cricket Club of India (CCI) after a while as India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI here on Monday, with the five-match series is still up for grabs. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India have elected to bat as international cricket returns to Cricket Club of India (CCI) after a while as India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI here on Monday, with the five-match series is still up for grabs.

Kedar Jadhav, who has made a comeback to the Indian side after recovering from an injury, and Ravindra Jadeja have replaced Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI while West Indies have picked Keemo Paul to replace Obed McCoy.

While Virat Kohli has been a standout performer in the series with a hat-trick of hundreds, the Jason Holder-led unit has put in a fine show, with disallowing India wins in the last two games, with a tie in Vizag and a 43-run win in Pune to level the series.

While Kohli's men will be keen to take an unassailable lead at the Brabourne Stadium, the visitors will be eager to keep India win-less in the three consecutive games. Although Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer will once again hold a key to Windies batting, the openers and the experienced Marlon Samuels will need to fire with the bat.

For India, while Kohli-led top order has largely been consistent, middle-order's lack of consistency is a cause of concern and with Kedar Jadhav back in the mix, India will be hoping to plug a hole in the middle-order.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the fourth India versus West Indies ODI will be available across various Star Sports channels.