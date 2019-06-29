Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 29 Jun 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan now take aim at Afghanistan

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 3:47 am IST
AFGHANISTAN still to win a match in CWC19
Mohammed Amir
 Mohammed Amir

Leeds: Enigmatic Pakistan will hope to continue their resurgent run while keeping complacency at bay when they play Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup here Saturday.

Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their hopes alive.

 

A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners’ prospects of a semifinal berth.

There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam’s century and Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones.

The worry now is that after beating South Africa and then the unbeaten New Zealand, a feeling of complacency may creep in, but Pakistan cannot allow that to happen.

The current team will also hope that it is able to make the similarities with the country’s 1992 campaign even more striking.

Given the way the tournament has so far panned out for the green shirts, it is impossible to ignore the parallels with Imran Khan’s team, which also effected a stunning turnaround on way to winning the title.

Pakistan’s rally and England’s reverses have opened up the tournament but the players will do well to not worry about other results.

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan and Bangladesh, chances of reaching the last four could increase.

The inclusion of Harris Sohail at the expense of the miserably out-of-form Shoaib Malik has lent both stability and flair to Pakistan’s batting. While left-arm pacer Afridi has added firepower to their bowling that is led by Mohammad Amir.

...
Tags: 2019 icc world cup, babar azam, shaheen afridi, imran khan, mohammad amir


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to clash in semis

Brazil's Thiago Silva celebrates after defeating Paraguay in penalty shootout in the Copa America quarterfinals in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Brazil survive shootout to enter Copa semifinals

Asma Ajaz Ali

Teaching cricket at temples and mosques

Aaron Finch

Kiwis look to avoid Aussault



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Teaching cricket at temples and mosques

Asma Ajaz Ali

Kiwis look to avoid Aussault

Aaron Finch

Virat Kohli throws weight behind MS Dhoni, calls him a legend

Dhoni plays a shot during his half-century against West Indies.

ICC Worldcup 2019: Bowled & beautiful

Mohammed Shami celebrates taking a wicket in India’s group stage match against the West Indies on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

ICC Worldcup 2019: Save the best for last

South African captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot on way to his unbeaten 96 during their group stage match against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham