Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 29 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: Sou ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: South Africa-Sri Lanka clash halted by bees; Watch video

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHETAN NAYAK
Published Jun 29, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Sri Lanka had already lost eight wickets when the bees attacked and after the game resumed, were soon all out for 203.
Sri Lanka lost a good chance of making it to the top four after the loss. (Photo: AFP)
 Sri Lanka lost a good chance of making it to the top four after the loss. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: The match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was halted on Friday as a swarm of bees made their way to the stadium. During the first innings, when Sri Lanka were already having a poor batting performance, both the batsmen, the umpire and the eleven green men were forced to lie flat on the ground with their face plunged into the grass.

The game was halted in the 48th over. Sri Lanka, who had earlier caused a massive disruption of the ‘predictable’ world cup by beating hosts and favourites England. The defeat set the wheels in motion for the race for the fourth spot on the points table.

 

Watch the video here-

However yesterday, it was the South African team which did more damage to Sri Lanka’s playoff stage hopes. They had already lost eight wickets when the bees attacked and after the game resumed, were soon all out for 203.

It cost South Africa the loss of only one wicket (De Kock) to reach that target and they won the game with nine wickets and 12 overs to spare.

Sri Lanka lost a good chance of making it to the top four after the loss. Though not completely out yet, their chances have slimmed down significantly.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, sri lanka cricket team, sri lanka vs south africa
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Both the teams have faced just one loss each in the tournament so far. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out in New Zealand-Australia clash

Arjun Tendulkar with Aaron Finch. (Photo: AFP)

Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Australia team ahead of their clash against New Zealand

Defending champions Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Shane Warne wants Australia's batting lineup to be modified; see tweet

Dimuth advised by Hannan Sarkar to not lose heart



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

'My relative was injured in a road accident, the doctor didn't attend to him and instead fell on him,' one of the members said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rajasthan doctor runs free coaching institute for aspiring medical students

Dr Bharat Saran has been running a coaching institute under the name '50 Villagers' where he teaches 25 underprivileged students from class 11 and 25 students from class 12. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with PM Modi

Soon after the Modi's re-election, Morrison called up Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties. (Photo: Twitter)
 

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

The son has schizophrenia and other psychiatric problems. His lawyer said Gilbert Jr was too mentally ill to understand the consequences of shooting his father. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

Swaraj, a veteran BJP leader, who didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls and is not a minister in the NDA 2.0 government. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Australia team ahead of their clash against New Zealand

Arjun Tendulkar with Aaron Finch. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Shane Warne wants Australia's batting lineup to be modified; see tweet

Defending champions Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals. (Photo: AFP)

Dimuth advised by Hannan Sarkar to not lose heart

ICC CWC'19: 'Pakistan keeping close eye on Afghanistan's spinners,' says Haris Sohail

Sohail scored only one run when Pakistan lost their warm-up match to Afghanistan last month, but the 30-year-old said he had no doubts about his ability on the big stage. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: India ready to land knockout punch on England

It could well be a Rohit Sharma, Kohli or a Hardik Pandya, who will put the final nail in English coffin this time around. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham