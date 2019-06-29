ICC CWC'19: South Africa-Sri Lanka clash halted by bees; Watch video

Sri Lanka lost a good chance of making it to the top four after the loss. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: The match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was halted on Friday as a swarm of bees made their way to the stadium. During the first innings, when Sri Lanka were already having a poor batting performance, both the batsmen, the umpire and the eleven green men were forced to lie flat on the ground with their face plunged into the grass.

The game was halted in the 48th over. Sri Lanka, who had earlier caused a massive disruption of the ‘predictable’ world cup by beating hosts and favourites England. The defeat set the wheels in motion for the race for the fourth spot on the points table.

Watch the video here-

However yesterday, it was the South African team which did more damage to Sri Lanka’s playoff stage hopes. They had already lost eight wickets when the bees attacked and after the game resumed, were soon all out for 203.

It cost South Africa the loss of only one wicket (De Kock) to reach that target and they won the game with nine wickets and 12 overs to spare.

Sri Lanka lost a good chance of making it to the top four after the loss. Though not completely out yet, their chances have slimmed down significantly.