Azhar attends BCCI meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 29, 2021, 2:08 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 2:08 pm IST
There were two claimants — former secretary N. Shivlal Yadav and Azhar — to represent the HCA
Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin attends BCCI's Special General Meeting from his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Hyderabad: After a see-saw battle at the Hyderabad Cricket Association top, it was president Mohammed Azharuddin who attended the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Special General Meeting on Saturday.

The virtual meet, currently on, has been called to discuss the IPL, T20 World Cup and domestic tournaments this year.

 

There were two claimants — former secretary N. Shivlal Yadav and Azhar — to represent the HCA. On Friday, the BCCI had referred the matter to the legal department and it is learnt that Azhar was sent the meeting link on Saturday.

Last week, HCA secretary R. Vijayanand had announced Shivlal as HCA’s representative for the BCCI meet while Azhar positioned himself as the nominee.

“This has been done in accordance with the resolution passed at the last (April 11) AGM under Rule No. 8 (j) of the HCA Constitution where Shivlal Yadav’s name as HCA representative was unanimously approved,” Vijayanand had said.

 

Azhar termed it illegal as that decision was taken at the AGM which continued after the president ended it abruptly (after a ruckus) and walked out with his supporters without completing the agenda. It also goes against the rule book which says “A person shall be disqualified from being a representative to the BCCI if he/she has been an office bearer of a State Association or the BCCI for a cumulative period of 9 years.” Shivlal has put in 17.

Azhar also staked his claim on the basis of being appointed HCA’s representative at BCCI meets in a single point agenda at an Emergency Special General Body Meeting held on October 3, 2019, soon after he had won the election for a three-year term.

 

...
