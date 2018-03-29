search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Video: Booed, surrounded by cops, called a cheat; Steve Smith faces heat at airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been suspended by Cricket Australia in the wake of ball-tampering row.
While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Steve Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?” (Photo: AP)
 While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Steve Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?” (Photo: AP)

Johannesburg: The cricket fraternity is still finding it difficult to swallow what happened in Cape Town as Australia got involved in ball-tampering on March 24 during the third Test against South Africa. Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been suspended by Cricket Australia for their involvement and knowledge about the cheating plot.

While Smith, Warner and Bancroft have headed back home after the sack, Smith, who will be facing a lot of tough questions on his arrival in Australia, the fallen Australian skipper was severely booed as the security escorted him at the Johannesburg airport.

 

(Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?”

(Photo: AFP)(Photo: AFP)

(Photo: AFP)(Photo: AFP)

Former England skipper, Kevin Pietersen, who has been vocal about the issue as soon as it first broke out last week, shared a video of the incident, saying, "I don’t like this! @steve_smith49 isn’t a criminal!"

 

I don’t like this! @steve_smith49 isn’t a criminal!

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on

Pietersen's views were echoed by quite a few, from the cricket fraternity and outside.

 

Darren Lehmann, coach of the Australian cricket team, on Wednesday issued an apology to the cricket fans and admitted that the trio has made a "grave mistake but they are not bad people".

"They have made a grave mistake but they are not bad people. As a coach, you feel for them as people. They are hurting. I feel for them and their families. There is a human side to this. They have made a mistake, as everyone – including myself – has made mistakes in the past," said Lehmann.

"These are young men and I hope people will give them a second chance. Their health and wellbeing is extremely important to us," added Lehmann.

Tags: steve smith, ball tampering, david warner, cricket australia, cameron bancroft
Location: South Africa, Gauteng, Johannesburg


Related Stories

Cricket Australia gives coach Darren Lehmann clean chit in ball-tampering scandal
Ball-tampering: Here's how Twitter reacted to Smith, Warner and Bancroft's ban
Ball-tampering row: Air New Zealand takes a cheeky dig at 'naughty boy' Steve Smith
This is brutal! Comic video trolling Australian team over ball tampering goes viral
Here are all the details of Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans and how they can challenge
Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes
Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Astronomers discover galaxy without dark matter

This Nov. 16image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. The unusual galaxy's stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Booed, surrounded by cops, called a cheat; Steve Smith faces heat at airport

While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Steve Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?” (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s how childhood friendship can benefit health in adults

Findings suggest that our early social lives may have a small protective influence on our physical health in adulthood. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are all the details of Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans and how they can challenge

Not only were the trio banned from playing cricket for a long period of time, but also they were banned from captaining Australia in any format for two years. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Here's how social awareness can help autistic adults

The participants were given multiple opportunities within a session to practice these social skills and were tested pre- and post-training. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Australia coach pleads with fans to give trio second chance

Steve Smith leaves for Australia on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Mohammad Azharuddin moves High Court against HCA’s president

Hyderabad High Court

T20 tri-series: Australia drub England women

On Wednesday, Australia outplayed England with an eight-wicket win.

Anushka-Virat spend time together

In an earlier interview, Virat had shared about what he loves most about Anushka.

Ball-tampering should be dealt very seriously, says Venkatesh Prasad

(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham