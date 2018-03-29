search on deccanchronicle.com
IPL 2018: Williamson named SRH skipper as Warner barred over ball tampering

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 29, 2018, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
The upcoming edition of the IPL will begin on April 7, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.
Kane Williamson replaces Australia’s David Warner, who was banned for one year from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.(Photo: AP)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson as their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Williamson replaces Australia’s David Warner, who was banned for one year from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

"I've accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season,” Williamson said to SRH’s Twitter handle.

 

"It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead," he added.

Steve Smith and David Warner were barred from playing the IPL, and the tournament’s chairman Rajeev Shukla had confirmed the same.

"They (Cricket Australia) have banned two players and we are also barring these two players from this year's IPL," he had said.

"We wanted everything in our own hands. First, we waited for ICC's decision, after that Cricket Australia and then we decided on the matter," he added.

"We have decided to bar them from this season. The replacements will be made available to the two teams. We did not take any decision in haste, it was a well thought out decision," Shukla signed-off.

