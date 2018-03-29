search on deccanchronicle.com
Ball tampering: Darren Lehmann quits as Aussie coach, 4th Test vs SA to be his last

AP
Published Mar 29, 2018, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
While Lehmann was let off by Cricket Australia following ball-tampering row, there were calls for his sacking for damaging team culture.
Former Australia cricketer Darren Lehmann on Thursday stepped down as the head coach of the Australian cricket team. (Photo: AFP)
  Former Australia cricketer Darren Lehmann on Thursday stepped down as the head coach of the Australian cricket team. (Photo: AFP)

Johannesburg: Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann says he will quit after the final Test against South Africa, citing the emotional stress of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third test last weekend.

 

A tearful Lehmann insisted the decision to quit was his, and he was not fired by his bosses over the scandal that has plunged the team into crisis.

Captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Bancroft all received bans.

The final Test in Johannesburg starts on Friday. South Africa leads the series 2-1.

