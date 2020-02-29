Sports Cricket 29 Feb 2020 Women's T20 Wor ...
Sports, Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav tears into Sri Lankan batting line-up

PTI
Published Feb 29, 2020, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 4:37 pm IST
The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu
Indian spinner Radha Yadav. AFP Photo
Melbourne: Spinner Radha Yadav tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu, in the process. Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over.

 

Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shined throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12).

However, left-arm spinner Gayakwad tightened the screws in the eighth over, bowling a wicket maiden as she dismissed Madavi. The introduction of Radha in the ninth over by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur worked superbly as immediately after hitting a six over deep wicket the Sri Lankan captain was caught at square leg.

Sri Lanka then suffered a batting collapse as Radha accounted for Hansima Karunaratne (7) and Hasini Perera (7) in her next. She also dismissed wicket-keeper Anushka Sanjeewani (1). Besides Radha, Gayakwad (2/18) picked up two wickets while Deepti, Shikha Pandey, and Poonam Yadav took one wicket each.

Tags: india vs sri lanka t20, india womens cricket team, radha yadav


Indian wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia (L) attempts to stop the ball from a shot played by Sri Lankan batswoman Kavisha Dilhari (R) during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on Saturday. AFP photo

Women's T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav’s bowling feat credit goes to Narendra Hirwari

Shafali Verma takes a quick single from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 womens World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on Saturday. AFP photo

Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali loves to play big shots, says Harmanpreet

Representational Image (DC File photo)

Covid 19: Japan has no Plan-B for Summer Olympics

Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday. (Photo:Twitter)

Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets



