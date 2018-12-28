search on deccanchronicle.com
Australia vs India 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah grabs six as hosts bundle out for 151

REUTERS
Published Dec 28, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Australia fell 93 runs short of making India bat again on a steamy afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India’s batsmen will look to build on a 292-run lead before turning to their bowlers to seal victory and a 2-1 lead before the final of the four-test series in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
Melbourne: Paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6-33 as Australia were dismissed for 151 in their first innings after tea on day three of the third test on Friday in reply to India’s declared total of 443 for seven.

Australia fell 93 runs short of making India bat again on a steamy afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but captain Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on.

 

India’s batsmen will look to build on a 292-run lead before turning to their bowlers to seal victory and a 2-1 lead before the final of the four-test series in Sydney.

After resuming on 145 for seven after tea, Australia added just six runs as they lost their last three wickets, with Bumrah dismissing captain Tim Paine for 22, and tail-enders Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood for ducks.

