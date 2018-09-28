search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: India wins toss, opts to field

Published Sep 28, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Score, Bangladesh 8-0 after 2 overs, Liton Das 3*, Mehidy Hasan 5*, Bhuneshwar Kumar 0/3, Jasprit Bumrah 0/5.
Dubai: Rohit Sharma is back as captain as India put Bangladesh to bat after winning the toss.

Rohit has confirmed that all those who were rested for the Afghanistan game have returned to the playing XI.

Here is the playing XI for both teams:

Preview

The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2018 final between Rohit Sharma-led India and Mashrafe Mortaza’s Bangladesh here on Friday.

While the Men in Blue are yet to lose a game so far, having won four games and one match being tied, Bangladesh have had a much challenging route to the title clash.

The last meeting between these two teams came as recently as in the Super Four stage, and it was India all the way in the match. After having bundled out Bangladesh for 173, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as the Men in Blue chased the total with seven wickets left and 13.4 overs to spare.

The likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, though, will come back with a refreshed mind, after having been rested for their previous match against Afghanistan, with MS Dhoni captaining India for the 200th time in an ODI.

Meanwhile, the Bangla tigers will miss the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, who were both ruled out with injuries.

However, hopes will be pinned on Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 99 runs in Bangladesh’s 37-run win against Pakistan.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar,  K Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

Bangladesh: Masrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 5 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the India-Bangladesh clash will be available on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across various Star Sports channels.

Tags: asia cup 2018, live cricket score, team india, bangladesh cricket team, rohit sharma




