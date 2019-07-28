Sports Cricket 28 Jul 2019 BCCI steps in to Moh ...
Sports, Cricket

BCCI steps in to Mohammed Shami’s rescue after his US visa gets rejected

PTI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 6:03 am IST
It is learnt that the Indian players got their visas under P1 category (granted to members of internationally recognised foreign team of athletes).
Mohammed Shami
 Mohammed Shami

Kolkata: Senior Indian speedster Mohammed Shami’s US visa got rejected due to his existing police record on charges of domestic violence and adultery before the BCCI stepped in to his rescue.

The Bengal speedster finally got the clearance after BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wrote a letter to the US Embassy, stating his achievements for the country and furnishing the full police report about his marital discord with estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

 

It is learnt that the Indian players got their visas under P1 category (granted to members of internationally recognised foreign team of athletes).

“Yes, Shami’s visa application was initially rejected by the US embassy. It was found that his police verification record was incomplete. However now it has been sorted and all the required documents have been furnished,” a BCCI source privy to the developments said.

“Once the visa application got rejected, CEO Rahul Johri wrote a letter of request, citing Shami’s achievements including participation in multiple World Cups,” he informed.

In early 2018, Shami and his estranged wife Jahan separated after the latter accused her husband for adultery and domestic violence. Jahan filed an FIR against Shami in Kolkata. Their divorce case is currently sub-judice.

...
Tags: mohammed shami, domestic violence, rahul johri, us embassy


Latest From Sports

MCC members stand up to applaud England’s Chris Woakes. (Photo: AFP)

A shot in the arm for Tests

Sri Lankan players shoulder Lasith Malinga as he bids farewell in Colombo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Lasith Malinga signs off in style

M.C. Mary Kom (left) poses with coach Raffaele Bergamasco after her win in the semifinals.

Mary Kom digs deep to enter final of President’s Cup

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff back in action at Washington Open



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
 

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)
 

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)
 

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

A shot in the arm for Tests

MCC members stand up to applaud England’s Chris Woakes. (Photo: AFP)

Lasith Malinga signs off in style

Sri Lankan players shoulder Lasith Malinga as he bids farewell in Colombo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

'You have to be a match-winner': Lasith Malinga tells young bowlers

Malinga played his last ODI against Bangladesh on Friday and ended his ODI career in style as he took a wicket on the final delivery he bowled. (Photo: File)

'We've got to bowl at the top of our game', says James Pattinson ahead of Ashes

Australia will face England in the first Test match of the series on August 1. (Photo: AFP)

Wasim Akram reacts on Mohd Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket; see tweet

Amir made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham