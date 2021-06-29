Sports Cricket 28 Jun 2021 Pandemic forces hote ...
Sports, Cricket

Pandemic forces hotel-staff to skip garlanding Indian team

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Jun 29, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 12:00 am IST
For the first time in recent history, the Indian team was not garlanded at the Hotel Taj Samudra in Colombo
India squad for the Sri Lanka white-ball tour (Twitter@BCCI)
Colombo: May be the first time in recent history, the Indian team was not garlanded at the Hotel Taj Samudra in Colombo on Monday.

This was due to the COVID-19, an ongoing global pandemic.

 

"Leave aside the garland ceremony, we could not even glimpse at the players. The team was not escorted from the front but the players were sent in their rooms from the back", Pankaj Sampat, the General Manager of the hotel, speaking exclusveily over the telephone from Colombo, said.

"Both teams - India and Sri Lanka (arriving from the UK tour on July 5) - will be in strict bio-bubble. They will be catered by the designated staffs, who are also staying in the hotel. Players will have their food at certain specified places only", he added.

 

"This (pandemic) is a different war and we miss the welcoming ceremony this time. However, it is our pleasure and honour to host them", he added.

Liasion officer

In the meantime, the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has appointed Chandra Rodrigo as the liasion officer for the visiting Indian team.  

It is the first time Rodrigo will be liasioning with the senior Indian team, though he was with the Gautam Gambhir-led India's Emerging team several years ago.

Rodrigo checked in the hotel three days ago and was quarantined.

 

Tags: indian cricket team, sri lankan cricket team, colombo, gautam gambhir
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


