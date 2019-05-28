World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN warm-up match LIVE, Shikhar Dhawan departs

In the first warm-up game, India’s batting order collapsed against the fury of Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: After getting humiliated in the first warm-up game against New Zealand, India will be looking to bounce back and pick up a win ahead of their first World Cup 2019 game. India will be hoping to showcase a better performance in Cardiff against Bangladesh today. Bangladesh will be playing their first warm-up game of the tournament, as their first game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain.

The prime objective of both the teams will be to gain some winning momentum before the World Cup 2019 kicks off on May 30.

India is considered as one of the favourites to win the mega-event and has dominated the limited overs format in recent years. Along with India, Australia and England are also in the race to win the trophy. Australia would be looking to defend their World Cup 2015 title, and England would be looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

In the first warm-up game, India’s batting order collapsed against the fury of Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult. The Indian team was bowled out just for 179 runs and was not able to post adequate runs on the board. Ravindra Jadeja was the sole performer, adding crucial runs on the board. Jadeja managed to score 54 runs in

Despite posting a low score on the board, Indian bowlers toiled hard to restrict New Zealand. But their efforts went to vain as Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson were successful in building a 114-run partnership between them.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is yet to play a warm-up game after their opening match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh is considered as one of the dark horses of the tournament and is equipped with a squad which has the potential to cause an upset on their day

Shakib Al Hasan tops the ICC all-rounder list and is expected to play a vital role in Bangladesh’s World Cup pursuit. Bangladesh’s campaign will be also assisted by experienced players like Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman.

Live Updates:

Overs 2.5: WICKET! Mustafizur traps Dhawan. Dhawan misreads and the ball hits the pad. It's a plumb LBW

Rain interrupts the match. It is a slight drizzle and the pitch has been covered.

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

Squads:

India:

Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (May 28)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hostar as well.