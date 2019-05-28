Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports Cricket 28 May 2019 Delhi HC defers PIL ...
Sports, Cricket

Delhi HC defers PIL against BCCI and IPL

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 9:23 am IST
The plea which was filed by social activist Sudhir Sharma alleged that auctioning of players in the IPL is illegal and should be stopped.
The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. (Photo: BCCI)
 The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League's (IPL) auction process.

The plea which was filed by social activist Sudhir Sharma alleged that auctioning of players in the IPL is illegal and should be stopped.

 

Cricket players are purchased and sold through bidding by corporate houses and the petition sought to scrap the auction process as that amount to illegal human trafficking and sale of human beings. Moreover, Sharma has sought direction to the government to look into serious matter related to the international human auction.

The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. Also, the plea sought an order directing to initiate an inquiry and to take action against the guilty.

After deferring the hearing, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi said that the plea will be heard on July 26.

...
Tags: delhi high court, board of cricket control in india (bcci), indian premier league (ipl), indian premier league
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Australia concluded their World Cup preparation on an emphatic note, beating a struggling Sri Lanka by five wickets in their second and final warm-up game in Southampton on Monday. (Photo: AP)

'Australia's form is no fluke': Khawaja

Serena Williams’s haul started at the US Open 20 years ago but she has not won a major since she beat her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017. (Photo: AFP)

French Open: Serena Williams turns her slow start to beat Diatchenko by 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

Nadal will next meet another qualifier, German Yannick Maden. (Photo: AFP)

French Open: Nadal shows who's the boss, grabs an easy 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win vs Hanfmann

Khawaja later emerged to open the batting alongside captain Aaron Finch and continued his push for a spot in the Australian top order with a 105-ball 89. (Photo: AP)

Khawaja steers Australia to a comfortable warm up win versus Sri Lanka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Khawaja steers Australia to a comfortable warm up win versus Sri Lanka

Khawaja later emerged to open the batting alongside captain Aaron Finch and continued his push for a spot in the Australian top order with a 105-ball 89. (Photo: AP)

Tigers on the prowl

Virat Kohli has some crucial batting issues to sort out in the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Shakib Al Hasan, key to Bangladesh team

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

All Saints boys win Cup in Under 13 category

Players of the All Saints ‘B’ team pose with the trophies and their coach Denzil Balm after winning the Anand Cup Under 13 cricket tournament conducted by the Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

ICC World Cup 2019 warm-ups: England thrash Afghanistan by nine wickets

England will now play their first match of the World Cup on May 30 against South Africa whereas Afghanistan will take on Australia in their opening fixture. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham