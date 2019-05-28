Delhi HC defers PIL against BCCI and IPL

The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League's (IPL) auction process.

The plea which was filed by social activist Sudhir Sharma alleged that auctioning of players in the IPL is illegal and should be stopped.

Cricket players are purchased and sold through bidding by corporate houses and the petition sought to scrap the auction process as that amount to illegal human trafficking and sale of human beings. Moreover, Sharma has sought direction to the government to look into serious matter related to the international human auction.

The plea further added that government failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace while declaring the system of bidding and auctioning in the name of game as illegal. Also, the plea sought an order directing to initiate an inquiry and to take action against the guilty.

After deferring the hearing, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi said that the plea will be heard on July 26.