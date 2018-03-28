Steve Smith, David Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get replacements

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: While Cricket Australia banned Steve Smith and David Warner for a year following the ball-tampering row, the two are now also banned from participating in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Smith was a part of the Rajasthan Royals outfit.

"They (Cricket Australia) have banned two players and we are also barring these two players from this year's IPL," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla told media soon after CA announced bans on Warner, Smith and Bancroft on Wednesday.

"We wanted everything in our own hands. First, we waited for ICC's decision, after that Cricket Australia and then we decided on the matter," he added.

"We have decided to bar them from this season. The replacements will be made available to the two teams. We did not take any decision in haste, it was a well thought out decision," Shukla concluded.