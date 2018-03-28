search on deccanchronicle.com
David Warner steps down as Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper in wake of ball-tampering row

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Warner was one of the three players, along with Smith and Bancroft, who was sent home by Cricket Australia following the row in South Africa.
"In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly," said K.Shanmugam, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad.
 “In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly,” said K.Shanmugam, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: In the wake of ball-tampering saga, David Warner has stood down as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The Australian vice-captain was one of the three players, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, who was sent home by Cricket Australia following the row in South Africa.

 

While IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had earlier stated that IPL will take a call on Warner and Smith’s IPL future, SRH on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the decision of Warner’s stepping down from the captaincy role.

“In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly,” said K.Shanmugam, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad.

 

