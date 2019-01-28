LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)

Mount Maunganui: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have pegged things back in India's favour with the target of 234 well in sight at the moment. New Zealand need some wickets desperately to keep the series alive.

India 143-1 after 26.1 overs

FIFTY! Half-century number 49 for Virat Kohli and what a commanding display this is turning out to be from the Men in Blue.

India 118-1 after 23 overs:

Fifty for Rohit Sharma, his 2nd consecutive of the series. India well in control.

Back to back fifties for Hitman 🔥🔥@ImRo45 brings up his 39th ODI half-century off 63 deliveries. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/r4T2tj7tPV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019

India 103-1 after 21 overs:

100 UP! Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have soaked the pressure along with keeping the runs flowing at a good pace with ones and twos.

Fifty partnership comes up between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Can New Zealand find a way back here?

India 39-1 after 9 overs:

WICKET! Trent Boult draws first blood for New Zealand. Incoming delivery, Dhawan pushes at it and finds Ross Taylor at first slip.

1st innings:

India registered a thrilling comeback to bundle out New Zealand for 243 in the 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Following a poor start where the hosts lost both the openers, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor revived the innings with a century stand.

But soon after Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Latham, the Kiwis failed to keep the momentum going as Taylor kept losing partners at the other end.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 9-0-41-3 as the likes of Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya racked up two wickets each.

Innings Break!



New Zealand all out for 243 in 49 overs (Shami 3/41, Hardik 2/45)



The dinner break has been reduced to 30 minutes for today's game



Scorecard - https://t.co/0SXKeJvZSs #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/lukAdaoZwc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019

2-45 from his full quota of 10 overs for Hardik Pandya. And an excellent catch. On the field, he has been sharp. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019

New Zealand 243-10 after 49 overs:

WICKET! Full delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Boult miscues his shot and finds a top edge that is collected by Rohit Sharma. Kiwis bowled out for 243.

RUN OUT! Miscommunication between Boult and Bracewell results in the latter leaving his crease for a single. Virat Kohli collects the ball from mid-wicket before running towards the stumps and disrupting the bails.

So, thrice in three innings NZ haven’t lasted 50 overs. In good batting conditions. Indian bowlers writing wonderful scripts...as usual. #NzvInd @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 28, 2019

New Zealand 239-8 after 48 overs:

CAUGHT! Shami picks up his 3rd wicket after Ish Sodhi scoops it straight to Virat Kohli, who missed a catch earlier.

New Zealand 225-7 after 46 overs:

WICKET! Ross Taylor departs in the nervous nineties. Pitched in line by Shami, the batsman plays it close to the body and nicks it straight to Dinesh Karthik.

New Zealand 201-6 after 42 overs:

CAUGHT! Hardik Pandya is making an impact with the ball now. Mitchell Santner chases a wide one, but nicks it straight to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps.

New Zealand 191-5 after 40 overs:

WICKET! Hardik Pandya grabs his first wicket after a comeback into the national team. Henry Nicholls gets undone by the slower bouncer as the ball hits the glove and lobs onto Dinesh Karthik.

New Zealand 187-4 after 39 overs:

CAUGHT! Chahal brings an end to the partnership with his second wicket. Latham goes down the track and smacks a flighted delivery only to find Rayudu at deep mid-wicket.

New Zealand 160-3 after 35 overs:

HUNDRED PARTNERSHIP! Tom Latham, Ross Taylor bring up the 1st century partnership for the Kiwis this series and it couldn't have come at a better time.

100 run partnership now for Taylor and Latham. 159/3 in the 35th over. Taylor 64* and Latham 39*. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/Xl0rmVpQq2 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Trs7mbrCFy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 28, 2019

This is an excellent partnership. Taylor and Latham are rotating the strike really well. 300 might seem distant (275 more likely) but it isn't impossible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019

New Zealand 156-3 after 34 overs:

150 UP! New Zealand continue to build the momentum with Tom Latham and Ross Taylor at the crease. Can India find a way back?

New Zealand 113-3 after 27 overs:

HUNDRED UP! Kiwis steer past the 100-run mark with Tom Latham and Ross Taylor reviving the hosts.

New Zealand 60-3 after 17 overs:

GONE! Williamson dances down the track and flicks Chahal towards the leg side only to find Hardik Pandya who takes a fabulous diving catch.

That was a fielder’s wicket, absolutely stunning catch from Hardik Pandya. #NZvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 28, 2019

New Zealand 27-2 after 7 overs:

CAUGHT! Bhuvneshwar joins the party now as the Kiwis lose both their openers. Good length pitched outside off, Munro lunges forward for a drive but gets a fine edge that is collected by Karthik.

New Zealand 10-1 after 2 overs:

WICKET! Full and wide from Shami, Munro slashes hard before the ball goes to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

Two nicks for Munro in one over. India have started well again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019

Toss:

New Zealand wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 3rd ODI #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Ygh1i0GjIh — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019

India have thrust recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya into the third one-day international against New Zealand as they look to wrap up the series in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

The tourists will be bowling first, after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat.

India have proven they will be the team to beat in this year's World Cup after a comprehensive demolition of third-ranked New Zealand in the first two matches.

They won the series opener by eight wickets when bowling first, and took game two by 90 runs when electing to bowl second.

They have made two changes for game three, with an injured MS Dhoni replaced by Dinesh Karthik and Pandya back for Vijay Shankar.

Pandya was sent home when from Australia earlier this month following allegedly sexist remarks made on a television chat show.

But he was rushed to New Zealand to rejoin the side after the suspension was lifted last Thursday.

"It's good to have him back," captain Virat Kohli said.

"He's someone who has provided really good balance to the side. He can give you five or six overs and pick up wickets, and then his hitting power everyone knows."

New Zealand have made one change with Mitchell Santner in for Colin de Grandhomme to join Ish Sodhi as the second spinner.

"The spin throughout the series has been effective and naturally on a used surface you'd like to think they'll come into play a little bit more," Williamson said.

(with agency inputs)

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Where to watch?

Live telecast: The series will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Live streaming: The series will be live streamed on Hotstar, the digital platform on the internet.