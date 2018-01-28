Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Unadkat big buy, Gayle becomes Punjab King

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Bengaluru: Stop the press! A stunning last-minute bid from Rajasthan Royals has made Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.50 crores) the highest paid pacer and second highest paid cricketer after Ben Stokes (Rs. 12.50 crores) on Day two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction here on Sunday.

RR, who had, in the past, preferred to follow the Moneyball approach, went all guns blazing during this year's auction as they chose to spend big on the players as they also spent heavily, Rs 6.20 crores, on K Gowtham to bolster their squad.

South Africa cricketers Kyle Abbot and David Wiese were some of the players who went unsold on day two of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions here.

To add to the list of unsold players, some lesser-known players like Akhil Herwadkar among others were also not considered by any of the franchises. Sri Lanka's Dusmantha Chammera, West Indies' Kesrick Williams and New Zealand's Ben Wheeler, too were unsold.

Javon Searles sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 30 lakhs.

Manzoor Dar sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakhs.

Chris Gayle sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore.

Baba Indrajith and Jack Wildermuth remains unsold

MD Nidheesh sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs.

Umar Nazir Mir goes unsold.

Dushmantha Chameera sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakhs.

Najibullah Zadran, Vikas Tokas, Baba Aparajit, Varun Aaron and Martin Guptill unsold

Pavan Deshpande sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakhs.

Aryaman Vikram Birla sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakhs.

Jatin Saxena sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhs.

Chaitanya Bishnoi sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakhs.

Monu Singh sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakhs.

Kshitiz Sharma sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakhs.

Mehdi Hasan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhs.

Mohsin Khan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs.

Mahipal Lomror sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhs.

Mark Wood sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.50 crores.

Anukul Roy sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs.

Mayank Dagar sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakhs.

Thisara Perera goes unsold again.

Pradeep Sahu sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakhs.

Eklavya Trivedi goes unsold again.

Akila Dhananjaya sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakhs.

Ben Laughlin sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakhs.

Varun Aaron goes unsold again.

Luke Ronchi goes unsold again.

Tom Latham goes unsold again.

David Willey goes unsold again.

Mayank Markande sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs.

Yuvraj Chudasama goes unsold again.

Johnson Charles goes unsold again.

Sayan Ghosh sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakhs.

Bipul Sharma sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhs.

Pravin Dubey goes unsold again.

Dale Steyn goes unsold again.

Corey Anderson goes unsold again.

Shaun Marsh goes unsold again.

Sai Kishore Ravi Srinivaasan goes unsold again.

Aditya Tare sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs.

Nikhil Naik goes unsold again.

Prashant Chopra sold to RR for Rs 20 lakhs.

Siddhesh Lad sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs.

Ish Sodhi goes unsold again.

Tim Southee sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1 crore.

Mitchell Johnson sold to KKR for Rs 2 crores.

Parthiv Patel to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.70 crores.

Naman Ojha to DD for Rs 1.40 crores.

Sam Billings sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore.

Murali Vijay sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crores.

Martin Guptill goes unsold again.

Chris Gayle goes unsold again.

Here is the remaining amount in the purse for each team

Take a look at the team purses at Lunch on Day 2 VIVO #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/sZYsFyACWP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 28, 2018

Utkarsh Singh goes unsold.

Aryaman Birla and Shubham Ranjane goes unsold MS Mithun to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh. Salman Nigar and Sagar Trivedi goes unsold. Aniruddha Joshi goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 20 lakhs. Akhil Herwadkar goes unsold. Fabid Ahmed goes unsold. Monu Singh goes unsold. Jack Wildermuth goes unsold. Michael Neser goes unsold. Rajat Bhatia goes unsold. Pratyush Singh, Ben Wheeler and Thomas Helm goes unsold. Kshitiz Sharma goes unsold. Dushmantha Chameera and Mehdi Hasan go unsold. Himmat Singh, Kyle Abbot and David Wiese go unsold. Chirag Gandhi and Riyan Parag goes unsold. Kesrick Williams and Mark Wood go unsold. Andile Lucky Phehlukwayo and Dane Paterson go unsold. Vivek Singh, Amit Mishra and Lalit Yadav go unsold. Kanishk Seth and Dhruv Shorey goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakhs each. Mayank Dagar goes unsold Sharad Lumba sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs. Jhye Richardson goes unsold. Joel Paris goes unsold. Lungi Ngidi goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 lakhs. Abhimanyu Mithun and Morne Morkel go unsold. Merchant de Lange and Matt Henry go unsold. Jon-Jon Smuts and Sheldon Cottrell go unsold Thisara Perera goes unsold. Abhishek Sakuja, Jason Holder and Andre Fletcher go unsold. Sandeep Lamichhane sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakhs. Vikas Tokas goes unsold. Ishan Porel goes unsold. KM Asif sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 40 lakhs. Ben Dwarshuis sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1.40 crores. Mahesh Rawat goes unsold. Smit Patel goes unsold. Shreevats Goswami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore. Shashank Singh goes unsold. Atit Sheth goes unsold. Akshdeep Nath sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore. Shreyas Gopal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhs. Tajinder Dhillon sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 55 lakhs. Cameron Delport sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 30 lakhs. Deepak Chahar sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 80 lakhs. Amandeep Khare, Baba Aparajit and Virat Singh goes unsold. Harpreet Singh and Unmukt Chand goes unsold. Tanmay Agarwal sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhs. Andrew Tye sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.20 crore. Billy Stanlake sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 50 lakh. Barinder Sran sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2.20 crore. Adam Milne goes unsold. Tymal Mills goes unsold. Lockie Ferguson and Ben Laughlin goes unsold. Jason Behrendorff sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.50 crore. Varun Aaron and Sreenath Aravind goes unsold. Luke Ronchi goes unsold. David Willey, Kusal Perera and Tom Latham remain unsold. Mitchell Santner sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 lakh. Rovman Powell goes unsold. Chris Jordan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore. John Hastings goes unsold. JP Duminy sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore. Ashton Agar and Hilton Cartright goes unsold. Aiden Markram goes unsold. Chennai Super Kings buy N Jagdeesan for Rs 20 lakhs. Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella, Nathu Singh, CM Gowtham go es unsold. Anureet Singh Kathuria sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakhs. Pradeep Sangwan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.50 crores. Sayan Ghosh goes unsold. Ishwar Pandey goes unsold. Uncapped all-rounders: Swapnil Singh goes unsold. Bipul Sharma goes unsold. Abhishek Sharma sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 55 lakhs. Pravin Dubey goes unsold. Shivam Mavi sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3 crores. Ankit Sharma sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhs. Uncapped batsmen: Manjot Kalra sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakhs. Sachin Baby sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhs. Rinku Singh sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 80 lakhs. Apoorv Wankhede sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakhs. Anmolpreet Singh goes unsold. Capped spinners: Tabraiz Shamsi goes unsold Pragyan Ojha goes unsold. Fawad Ahmed goes unsold. Nathan Lyon goes unsold. Mujeeb Zadran sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4 crores. Capped pacers: Dale Steyn goes unsold. Shardul Thakur sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.60 crores. Trent Boult sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2 crores. Jaydev Unadkat sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.50 crores. Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.20 crores. Mohammed Siraj sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.60 crores. R Vinay Kumar sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore. Sandeep Sharma sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 crores. Mohit Sharma retained by Kings XI Punjab (via RTM) for Rs 2.40 crores. Dhawal Kulkarni retained by Rajasthan Royals (via RTM) for Rs 75 lakhs. Capped all-rounders: Rishi Dhawan goes unsold. Mohammad Nabi sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore. Ben Cutting sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.20 crores. Moises Henriques goes unsold Corey Anderson goes unsold. Gurkeerat Singh Mann sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 75 lakhs. Jayant Yadav sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 50 lakhs. Daniel Christian sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.50 crores. Pawan Negi retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (via RTM) for Rs 1 crore. Washington Sundar sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.20 crores. Capped batsmen: Manoj Tiwary sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore. Colin Ingram goes unsold. Travis Head goes unsold. Mandeep Singh sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.40 crores. Lendl Simmons goes unsold. Shaun Marsh goes unsold. Eoin Morgan goes unsold. Alex Hales goes unsold. Saurabh Tiwary sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 80 lakhs. Evin Lewis sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.80 crores. Uncapped spinners: Murugan Ashwin sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.20 crores. Shivil Kaushik goes unsold. Iqbal Abdullah goes unsold. Gowtham Krishnappa sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.20 crores. Jagadeesha Suchith goes unsold. Tejas Baroka goes unsold. Sai Kishore Ravi Srinivaasan goes unsold. Shahbaz Nadeem sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.20 crores. Bengaluru: After an exhausting day 1, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams – Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Daredevils (DD), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. While Ben Stokes (to RR for Rs 12.5 crores), Manish Pandey (to SRH for Rs 11 crores) and KL Rahul (to KXIP for Rs 11 crores) were the top three gainers post the day 1 at the auction, Krunal Pandya became the highest paid uncapped cricketer in the history of IPL, surpassing Pawan Negi's Rs 8.5-crore mark, when MI used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him for Rs 8.8 crores. There were also some big movements or as some will like to say, going back to where it all started as the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir moved to KXIP and DD respectively. Coming back to Day 2, it promises to be an action-packed affair at the IPL auction and here's you can witness the live action. Live telecast and timings: The live telecast of the IPL 2018 player auction can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Tamil from 9 AM (IST) onwards. The live telecast will commence at 9.05 AM (IST) on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Live streaming: The live streaming of the much-awaited IPL 2018 auction will be available on Hotstar from 9 AM (IST).

To add to the list of unsold players, some lesser-known players like Monu Singh, Akhil Herwadkar among others were also not considered by any of the franchises.

Sri Lanka’s Dusmantha Chammera, West Indies’ Kesrick Williams and New Zealand’s Ben Wheeler, too were unsold.

There were also some big movements or as some will like to say, going back to where it all started as the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir moved to KXIP and DD respectively.

Coming back to Day 2, it promises to be an action-packed affair at the IPL auction and here's you can witness the live action.

Live telecast and timings:

The live telecast of the IPL 2018 player auction can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Tamil from 9 AM (IST) onwards. The live telecast will commence at 9.05 AM (IST) on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the much-awaited IPL 2018 auction will be available on Hotstar from 9 AM (IST).