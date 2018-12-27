LIVE| AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Visitors lose Kohli, Pujara; Paine and co back in hunt

search on deccanchronicle.com
Published Dec 27, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2018, 9:28 am IST
Score after 139 overs, India 338-4: Rohit 13(40), Rahane 26(45); Lyon 35-4-92-0
Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

 

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

 

Melbourne: With Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara back in the dugout in quick succession after a massive fourth-wicket partnership, its time for Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma to build a considerable score on board. 

Lunch:

Superstar Indian captain Virat Kohli missed out on 26th Test century Thursday as Australia finally got some reward from a lifeless Melbourne wicket in the third Test.

The Indian run-machine had hit a four off Mitchell Starc and was attempting another the next ball when he upper cut it to third man Aaron Finch who took an easy catch to dismiss him for 82 off 204 balls.

It deprived Kohli of the chance to surpass boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar and make seven hundreds in Australia. They remain tied on six each.

(With agency inputs)

...
Tags: cheteshwar pujara, australia vs india, melbourne test, australia cricket team, team india, virat kohli


