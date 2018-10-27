search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE| Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Windies 3 down as Marlon Samuels departs
 
LIVE| Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Windies 3 down as Marlon Samuels departs

Published Oct 27, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Score after 13.1 overs, West Indies 55-3: S Hetmyer 0*, Shai Hope 9*; Bumrah 2/13, Khaleel 1/18.
 Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Chandrapaul Hemraj. (Photo: AP)

Pune: West Indies had a horrific start to their innings losing Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell and Marlon Samuels.

West Indies 55-3 after 13.1 overs

 

ANOTHER ONE! Khaleel Ahmed joins the party. Sharp inswinger round the wicket, Marlon Samuels is taken by surprise and nicks it to MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

West Indies 38-2 after 8.1 overs

CAUGHT! Short of a length delivery, the extra bounce by Jasprit Bumrah undoes Kieron Powell as Rohit Sharma takes a smart catch at slips.

West Indies 25-1 after 5.5 overs

WICKET! MS Dhoni takes a stunning catch as Jasprit Bumrah draw first blood for India with the wicket of Hemraj.

Preview

Having being denied from a victory after Shai Hope’s heroics resulted in a stunning tie for West Indies during the second game at Visakhapatnam, India will aim to extend their 1-0 lead over the visitors when the two sides lock horns at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

The Men in Blue had a cakewalk in the opener when they battered Jason Holder and Co by a comprehensive eight-wicket margin but the Carribean side responded with a gutsy show in the next contest to prove they indeed have what it takes to fight.

With pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah back in the reckoning, the hosts will be aiming for a better bowling display.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has scored two consecutive centuries for India will once again be a major threat for their counterparts after he became the fastest batsman to breach the 10000 run ODI mark – beating compatriot and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.

The team management will also expect the lower batting order to come good with just a few months left for the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Although Shimron Hetmyer has been in fine form for West Indies, Kohli and co would want to keep Shai Hope in check after his dazzling century. India could also have their task cut short if the likes of Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Rovman Powell can step up and conjure up a fight.

Playing XI:

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Toss:

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the third India versus West Indies ODI will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across a number of Star Sports channels.

