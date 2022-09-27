  
HCA chairs unsettle Rohit Sharma

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOSES KONDETY
Published Sep 27, 2022, 7:28 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 7:28 am IST
 The chairs that were provided by the HCA for Rohit Sharma at the post march press conference. (DC)

Hyderabad: Forget the cricket fan; the Hyderabad Cricket Association could not even provide a proper seat for Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma.

Having sealed an important series win against Australia in the run-up to next month’s T20 World Cup — with a comfortable six-wicket win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium — Rohit was sitting pretty, until he tried to settle down for the post-match press conference.

The chair set up on the stage for the leader of the national cricket team was wonky. It plonked him low, much below the height of the table on which the mikes were set up.

Embarrassed members of the HCA media committee tried to elevate it but the adjustment lever failed to work. They tried a spare chair, which was worse, prompting an irked Rohit to let out a frustrating “kya yaaar (what’s this)?” before going ahead with the presser from an awkward position.

Secretaries of affiliated clubs that make the HCA were a sore lot as they had been denied vehicle passes.

The same was the case with media persons. “Someone has surely garnered passes meant for the stakeholders. This episode is shameful and needs to be investigated,” a club secretary said.

Former and current internationals were also treated poorly when it came to handing out passes, it is learnt. The Indian team may have won the match alright, but HCA has come out as an outright loser.

