search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ireland vs India 1st T20I: Hosts win toss, elect to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Ireland vs India 1st T20I: Hosts win toss, elect to field

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 8:03 pm IST
This will be only the second meeting between these two sides in the shortest format of the game.
(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Dublin: Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to embark on a long tour to England, starting with the T20I series on July 3.

However, their preparations for the full-fledged tour have already begun, and are all set to lock horns with Ireland in the first of  two-T20I series.

 

Kohli will be playing his first match for India since the country’s second T20I against South Africa in February earlier this year, a match which India lost. However, the Men in Blue went onto win the third match without Kohli, thereby winning the series 2-1.

This will be only the second meeting between these two sides in the shortest format of the game.

Their last encounter in T20Is came when India defeated Ireland by 15 runs during the 2009 ICC World T20 in England.

All eyes will be on the pace attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav, as it will be a testing time for the pacers.

This will also be a platform for the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuvzendra Chahal, who shared about 30 wickets between them during India’s tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will look to put up a better performance after having aggregated just 286 runs from 14 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) this season.

The visitors will have a shot in the top spot in terms of ICC T20I rankings, if they win all their matches against Ireland and England.

 

Squads:

Ireland: Gary Wilson(captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, , Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Joshua Little.


India: Virat Kohli(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina,  Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav                   

 

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 PM IST on 27th June, Wednesday.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

 Live telecast and timings:

Live streaming:

The matches will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD. For live streaming, one can log onto SonyLiv.com.

Tags: ireland vs india, team india, virat kohli, ireland cricket team, live cricket score


Related Stories

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Top spot in rankings await Virat Kohli's men in Dublin


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung unveils Galaxy J8 with 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display

The Galaxy J8 is priced at Rs 18,990 and features in Black, Blue and Gold colour variants.
 

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

Andrew has undergone a string of operations over the last four years to build his appendage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli set to break record as India take on Ireland in 1st T20I

The 29-year-old needs just 17 more runs to become the quickest batsman to reach 2000 runs in T20Is. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli set to break record as India take on Ireland in 1st T20I

The 29-year-old needs just 17 more runs to become the quickest batsman to reach 2000 runs in T20Is. (Photo: AP)

1039 billion! Cricket’s biggest market research survey reveals game’s fan following

The survey also identified almost 300 million active participants over the age of 16, and said 87 percent of fans want T20 cricket included in the Olympics. (Photo: AP / AFP)

Team India's Yuzvendra Chahal reveals his latest tactic to tackle English batsmen

This is Chahal's first tour of United Kingdom and he is desperate to make it count. (Photo: AP)

Team India's score of 16.1 very low: Yo-Yo test founder Jens Bangsbo

The fitness test is useful to obtain an idea of the physical capacity of the player. The participants are running 20 meters back and forth as a Yo-Yo. (Photo: AP)

Will go in with belief that we can beat India: Ireland captain Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson underlined Ireland's success against Pakistan and England (in 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cups respectively) and said that they will take heart from the past when taking on the Men in Blue. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham