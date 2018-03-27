Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended

The verdict on Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and head coach Darren Lehmann was made on Tuesday night. (Photo: AP)

Johannesburg: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended for the fourth and final Test of the South Africa Test series as coach Darren Lehmann continued in his role as Australia coach in the wake of ball-tampering saga.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutheland, who addressed the media here on Tuesday, also said that Australia have added Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw to the squad as Tim Paine will continue in his role as Australia skipper.

"Smith, Warner and Bancroft all charged after it was found they had prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident. No one else was aware," said a cricket.com.au report.

The trio was was found guilty of breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct and set to return home from South Africa on Thursday, a day before the final Test of the four-match series against Faf du Plessis and co, who are leading the series 2-1.

Sutherland also apologised to Australian and South African fans as well as to Cricket South Africa, who are hosting the Aussies.

"CA will review the conduct and culture of the national teams. Focus on re-engaging with the cricket public to regain respect," said CA CEO.

On March 24, Cameron Bancroft was seen rubbing the ball with a yellow tape during the third Test against South Africa, clearly indicating that he was tampering with the ball.

Soon after, Smith and Bancroft admitted that their intention was to tamper the ball itself.

As a result, Smith was banned for one Test match, meaning that he would be the final Test against the Proteas starting here on Friday.

Later on Monday, Smith also announced that he would step down as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, passing the baton to Ajinkya Rahane.