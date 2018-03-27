search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The verdict on Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and head coach Darren Lehmann was made on Tuesday night. (Photo: AP) Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended
 
Sports, Cricket

Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2018, 10:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 11:08 pm IST
On March 24, Cameron Bancroft was seen rubbing the ball with a yellow tape during the third Test against South Africa
The verdict on Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and head coach Darren Lehmann was made on Tuesday night. (Photo: AP)
 The verdict on Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and head coach Darren Lehmann was made on Tuesday night. (Photo: AP)

Johannesburg: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended for the fourth and final Test of the South Africa Test series as coach Darren Lehmann continued in his role as Australia coach in the wake of ball-tampering saga.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutheland, who addressed the media here on Tuesday, also said that Australia have added Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw to the squad as Tim Paine will continue in his role as Australia skipper.

 

"Smith, Warner and Bancroft all charged after it was found they had prior knowledge of the ball tampering incident. No one else was aware," said a cricket.com.au report.

The trio was was found guilty of breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct and set to return home from South Africa on Thursday, a day before the final Test of the four-match series against Faf du Plessis and co, who are leading the series 2-1.  

Sutherland also apologised to Australian and South African fans as well as to Cricket South Africa, who are hosting the Aussies. 

"CA will review the conduct and culture of the national teams. Focus on re-engaging with the cricket public to regain respect," said CA CEO.

The verdict on Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and head coach Darren Lehmann was made on Tuesday night.

On March 24, Cameron Bancroft was seen rubbing the ball with a yellow tape during the third Test against South Africa, clearly indicating that he was tampering with the ball.

Soon after, Smith and Bancroft admitted that their intention was to tamper the ball itself.

As a result, Smith was banned for one Test match, meaning that he would be the final Test against the Proteas starting here on Friday.

Later on Monday, Smith also announced that he would step down as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, passing the baton to Ajinkya Rahane.  

Tags: steve smith, darren lehmann, ball-tampering




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended

The verdict on Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and head coach Darren Lehmann was made on Tuesday night. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple unveils its new 9.7-inch iPad

Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad with its Pencil stylus.
 

Dhaka man fakes death using red juice to avoid paying after losing cricket bet

Shikder sent the film anonymously to the person to whom he lost the cricket bet (Photo: AFP)
 

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ZOOOK SolarMuse speaker: The Bluetooth speaker that never dies

The device uses APT-X chip HD lossless audio technology to generate 3D stereo sound.
 

Italian man charged with stealing aubergines to feed his child cleared after 9 years

He pleaded with the police that he had tried to steal the nightshade because he was unemployed and desperate to feed his child. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner to miss home series against India in December?

The disgraced Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner is not just staring at an ouster from IPL but is also also facing the prospect of missing the India series later this year, as speculations over a length ban for ball tampering gained credence. (Photo: AFP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad strong enough to replace David Warner: Wriddhiman Saha

According to reports, Warner might be banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia, which is currently investigating the ball-tampering issue that has plunged the game into crisis. (Photo: AFP)

All drama, no drinks yet: Proteas coach Ottis Gibson on ball-tampering scandal

Ottis Gibson hoped the situation would be different at the end of the fourth Test, which starts in Johannesburg on Friday. (Photo: AP)

'Nonsense' allowing Virat Kohli to play county cricket: Bob Willis

Willis, however, is upset that England will be losing home advantage ahead of the series and termed it as a detrimental move for the counties. (Photo: AFP)

Aussie players wanted Warner thrown out of team hotel in wake of ball-tampering saga

The Australian vice-captain apparently also voluntarily removed himself from team’s WhatsApp group.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham