search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith, David Warner face lengthy bans

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R. MOHAN
Published Mar 27, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 1:23 am IST
The people and the media are baying for blood and they will probably get it and it’s highly unlikely either Smith or Warne will be able to play IPL.
A view of Australian media reports on ball tampering. (Photo: AFP)
 A view of Australian media reports on ball tampering. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: The cricket world awaits the last word on the subject from Cricket Australia. Reliable word is that a ban – of at least six months – is in the offing for Steve Smith and David Warner, the two leaders of the team responsible for the ball tampering chicanery. But, as James Sutherland travels to South Africa and a full-scale enquiry would be conducted before a decision is made, it is likely that the final word will be some time coming.

As an offence, ball tampering is a level two misdemeanour and merits only one-match ban, which is what a pedantic match referee has awarded. On the other hand, the Australians are boiling over with hate for their national cricket team.

 

The people and the media are baying for blood and they will probably get it and it’s highly unlikely either Smith or Warne will be able to play IPL.

Ball tampering is as old as the hills. Imran Khan and Sarfraz Nawaz first did it with soda bottle tops hidden in trouser pockets that virtually ripped the leather on one side of the ball. Since then various instruments and innovative substances like Vaseline, sugar in toffees and sweets, sandpaper, sweat and saliva and just about anything to make one side heavier than the other have been used as ‘instruments of change’.

Tags: steve smith, david warner, ball tampering




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) now in India

The Nokia 1 smartphone is priced at Rs 5,499.
 

11-year-old jumps from mall window to escape fire that killed his family

Fire-fighters held out a rug in order to break the child’s fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Eating pizza boosts your productivity level: Study

So, if you want to motivate your friend to work harder, try swapping some cash for pizza and compliments instead. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
 

Here's the tragic reason why parents are always killed off in Disney movies

According to an interview given to Glamour, Disney producer Don Hahn revealed a heartbreaking story about Walt's own past, which explains the almost total absence of the mother figure in his movies. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

T20 tri-series: Australia women knock India out

India were undone by Megan Schutt's hat-trick which included Mandhana and Mithali Raj.

If you have tears, prepare to shed them now

Steve Smith

Marylebone Cricket Club calls for 'shift in attitude' over Australia ball scandal

Australian captain Steve Smith has been banned for one Test by the International Cricket Council for his role in a plot that saw team-mate Cameron Bancroft tamper with the ball by using yellow sticky tape during the third Test against South Africa. (Photo: AFP)

Punam Raut dropped from India women's cricket team for ODI series vs England

Opener Punam Raut was on Monday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's cricket team named for the upcoming four-match ODI series against England Women to be played in Nagpur. (Photo: PTI)

Ball-tampering row: Australian cricket investigation into cheating plot underway

Australian cricket's investigation into the cheating plot that plunged its team into crisis and threatens the future of its captain and best player began on Monday after two senior officials arrived in South Africa to start work uncovering the extent of the rot. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham