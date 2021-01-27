Sports Cricket 27 Jan 2021 CA confirms Indian p ...
Sports, Cricket

CA confirms Indian players were racially abused but clears those evicted from stands

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2021, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 3:22 pm IST
CA once again apologised to the visiting Indian team for the unpleasant incident
Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj (Image source: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI)
 Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj (Image source: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI)

Melbourne: Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that India pacer Mohammad Siraj was racially abused during t he Sydney Test but cleared the six spectators who were evicted from the ground after the infamous incident that halted play for a while.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, said Cricket Australia, which has submitted its report to the International Cricket Council.

 

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse. CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security in a statement.

"CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day four of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour."

 

CA once again apologised to the visiting Indian team for the unpleasant incident. The injury-ravaged tourists won the series 2-1.

"As stated at the time of the incident, CA has a zero tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms and, as hosts of the Border-Gavaskar series, apologises to the Indian men's cricket team.

"CA is awaiting confirmation from NSW Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and will not offer further comment until it is received," Caroll added.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test on January 10 after Siraj complained of racial abuse from the crowd.

 

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief-mongers before six people were asked to leave.

The BCCI had lodged a formal complaint and the CA had offered an unreserved apology at that time.

In its complaint, the BCCI had alleged that Siraj and his senior pace partner Jasprit Bumrah were abused racially for two consecutive days during the match in Sydney.

...
Tags: mohammad siraj, cricket australia
Location: Australia, Capital Region


Latest From Sports

A shot of the Indian and Argentina player playing the sport (Image source: Twitter @TheHockeyIndia)

First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj in one of the test matches (Image source: David Gray/AFP)

Siraj is find of Australia Test series: Shastri

A screen capture of the sport form the video posted by ITBT (Image source: Facebook)

ITBP wins national ice hockey championship

Bowler Mohammed Siraj offering flowers at his late father Mohammed Ghouse's grave in Hyderabad (Image: PTI)

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj pays respect to his deceased father after his return



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Jadeja sustains thumb fracture, out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat in 2nd innings

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (left) holds his hand after he was hit by the ball on the Third Day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday. -- AFP

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC probes

Police escort spectators from the stands during play on Day Four of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. -- AP

New three-day lockdown in Brisbane City puts Ind-Aus 4th Test under fresh cloud

Australia’s Nathan Lyon delivers a ball to India’s Rohit Sharma during the second day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday. -- AFP

HC vacates stay on Hyderabad Cricket Association League

Hyderabad Cricket Association logo.

Siraj is find of Australia Test series: Shastri

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj in one of the test matches (Image source: David Gray/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham