LIVE| SA vs Ind 3rd Test Day 4: Amla, Elgar put hosts in control

Johannesburg: Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar stiched an instrumental 50-run stand on Day 4 of the final Test in Johannesburg on Saturday to put the hosts back in control, with the scoreboard reading 69-1. India have been left frustrated and have been constantly finding for solutions after Markram’s victory.

The bowling attack haven’t possessed much threat to the batsman and have been constantly targeting the wickets.

Heading into the break the visitors will need to reassess their ideas as they look to keep themselves alive in the contest. A few wickets down and pressure could be back on Faf du Plessis’ men.

That brings an end to the 1st session of Day 4 here at the Wanderers. South Africa are 69/1 losing no wickets this morning. They need 172 more runs to win #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/9T8Cbaelk9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018

South Africa 6-1 after 3 overs:

Play has resumed between the two teams and players have made their way to the middle. The forecast is clear, but the main concern is regarding the outfield and field officials have sprayed sawdust on particular patches.

Here are the revised timings for today's match:

1st session - 11am to 12:30pm.

Second session - 1:10pm to 3:25pm.

Third session - 3:45pm to 6pm.

Meanwhile, both the teams can be allowed to play for half an hour more if the conditions are favourable.

The start of fourth day's play between South Africa and India has been delayed due to wet outfield.

There will be an inspection by the umpires as to when the play can resume.

The sun has just about showed up but the umpires are worried about a certain patch in the ground that is damp. Next inspection by 10:30 local time #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Tz9hXP3MpV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018

Preview

Virat Kohli-led Team India will hope to clinch their first win in South Africa as they face the Proteas on Day four of the third Test here on Saturday.

Day three had to come to an unfortunate end, after Dean Elgar suffered a huge blow on his head, courtesy a short-pitched delivery by Jasprit Bumrah.

Following this, the players walked off the field, and to make matters worse, it started raining, bringing the covers on. Soon after this, it was declared that it would be stumps.

South Africa, who are chasing a target of 241, will resume their day on 17-1. It was Mohammed Shami who got the wicket of Aiden Markram early in the Proteas’ run chase.

Earlier on the third day, South Africa had bundled out the visitors for 247, with Virat Kohli scoring 41 runs and Ajinkya Rahane scoring 48.

Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, contributed 27 and 33 respectively.