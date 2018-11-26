Harmanpreet Kaur named captain; Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav in Women's World T20 XI

Harmanpreet is one of the two captains to make it to the squad along with Pakistan's Javeria Khan, while player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, Mandhana and England's Amy Jones were nominated to bat ahead of her. (Photo: BCCI)

Dubai: Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy and left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana and bowler Poonam Yadav have been named in the ICC Women's World T20 2018 team of the tournament.

Harmanpreet, who scored 183 runs in the prestigious tournament, has been named as the captain of the ICC Women's World T20 team.

Apart from the three Indians who figure in the squad, three players from England, two from Australia and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand, and the West Indies have been named in the playing eleven, which was selected by a selection panel that included three former international players.

Harmanpreet is one of the two captains to make it to the squad along with Pakistan's Javeria Khan, while player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, Mandhana and England's Amy Jones were nominated to bat ahead of her.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin of the Windies and Allyse Perry of Australia, and England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav of India and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the slow bowlers. Bangladesh's new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.

The selection panel comprised former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC's General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice.

The ICC Women's World T20 2018 Team of the tournament in their batting order is as follows: Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 225 runs, Smriti Mandhana (India) - 178 runs, Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper) - 107 runs, 5 dismissals, Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain) - 183 runs, Deandra Dottin (Windies) - 121 runs, 10 wickets, Javeria Khan (Pakistan) - 136 runs, Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 60 runs, 9 wickets, Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand) - 8 wickets, Anya Shrubsole (England) - 7 wickets, Kirstie Gordon (England) - 8 wickets, Poonam Yadav (India) - 8 wickets, 12th player: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh) - 6 wickets.

The next ICC World T20 tournament will take place in Australia in 2020.