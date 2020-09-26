The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  KKR VS SRH Match 8, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live : KKR VS SRH Match 8, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Sports Cricket 26 Sep 2020 COVID-19 hits ICC he ...
Sports, Cricket

COVID-19 hits ICC headquarters in Dubai, will it affect IPL?

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2020, 11:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2020, 11:14 pm IST
A senior board member privy to the development confirmed that there has been a few “positive cases” of COVID-19.
ICC Academy is a cricket centre located next to the ICC headquarters in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the website icc-cricket.com, where this photograph is featured, says.
 ICC Academy is a cricket centre located next to the ICC headquarters in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the website icc-cricket.com, where this photograph is featured, says.

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the ICC headquarters in Dubai as few of its staffers have tested positive for the dreaded virus and are in mandatory isolation as per the United Arab Emirates’ health protocols.

There is a possibility that in order to follow the strict health safety protocols, the ICC headquarters would remain closed for a few days and the staff would work from home, as the entire premises is being sanitised for operations to restart.

 

However, the good news for all the six IPL teams based out of Dubai is that the ICC Academy grounds are “safe for training” as they are located at a different place, some distance away from the apex body headquarters.

While there was no official communication from the ICC, a senior board member privy to the development confirmed that there has been a few “positive cases”, but maintained the global body was ready for any eventuality.

“It has been managed very well by the ICC as they were prepared considering the second surge of cases in the UAE,” the board official said.

 

According to information received by PTI, all affected ICC staff are isolating as per local protocols and those who have been in close contact are also doing the same.

The ICC staff are expected to work from home for a few days as the office premises will be sanitised to make it fully operational, as per the health safety norms of the UAE government.

There are currently six IPL teams based out of Dubai and they are using the practice facilities at the ICC Academy grounds located in Dubai Sports City.

“The ICC Academy is perfectly safe because neither it is adjacent to the office headquarters nor are there are any ICC staff who is present at the practice session.

 

“So there is no question of any health scare as far as IPL teams are concerned,” a senior board source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

...
Tags: icc, (ipl) indian premier league 2020, covid-19, coronavirus


Latest From Sports

The 21-year-old opener Shubman Gill anchored the chase perfectly as Morgan counterattacked to seal the issue in KKR’s favour with two overs to spare, after their opening game debacle. (Photo | PTI)

Young Gill’s calm, composed knock drives KKR’s seven-wicket win over SRH

Unlike their last match against Mumbai Indians, KKR looked more intent and aggressive with their approach, having brought in Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins up front with the new ball. In this photo, Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Sept. 26,2020. (Photo | PTI)

KKR limit SRH to 142/4 with aggressive but focused plan

“He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class,” Shane Warne said about Sanju Samson. (Photo | PTI)

Sanju Samson an absolute champion, surprised he’s not in Team India: Warne

“The first thing Ponting told me is that when you are captaining you can’t be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai,” Rohit Sharma said. (Photo | PTI)

I learnt from Ricky Ponting how to make teammates feel important: Rohit



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Young Gill’s calm, composed knock drives KKR’s seven-wicket win over SRH

The 21-year-old opener Shubman Gill anchored the chase perfectly as Morgan counterattacked to seal the issue in KKR’s favour with two overs to spare, after their opening game debacle. (Photo | PTI)
 

COVID-19 hits ICC headquarters in Dubai, will it affect IPL?

ICC Academy is a cricket centre located next to the ICC headquarters in the heart of Dubai Sports City, the website icc-cricket.com, where this photograph is featured, says.
 

Sanju Samson an absolute champion, surprised he’s not in Team India: Warne

“He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class,” Shane Warne said about Sanju Samson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Firing blanks, are you, Sir Jadeja?

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja appeals for an LBW during IPL 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Sept. 22, 2020. (PTI)
 

I learnt from Ricky Ponting how to make teammates feel important: Rohit

“The first thing Ponting told me is that when you are captaining you can’t be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai,” Rohit Sharma said. (Photo | PTI)
 

Delhi Capitals win two in a row, beating CSK by 44 runs

Opener Prithvi Shaw (in pic) smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Delhi Capitals win two in a row, beating CSK by 44 runs

Opener Prithvi Shaw (in pic) smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | PTI)

KKR limit SRH to 142/4 with aggressive but focused plan

Unlike their last match against Mumbai Indians, KKR looked more intent and aggressive with their approach, having brought in Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins up front with the new ball. In this photo, Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Sept. 26,2020. (Photo | PTI)

Sanju Samson an absolute champion, surprised he’s not in Team India: Warne

“He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class,” Shane Warne said about Sanju Samson. (Photo | PTI)

I learnt from Ricky Ponting how to make teammates feel important: Rohit

“The first thing Ponting told me is that when you are captaining you can’t be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai,” Rohit Sharma said. (Photo | PTI)

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham