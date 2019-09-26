Sports Cricket 26 Sep 2019 Former BCCI chief Sr ...
Sports, Cricket

Former BCCI chief Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath elected TNCA President

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Rupa was elected at the TNCA's 87th Annual General Meeting here.
Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board. (Photo:Twitter)
 Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board. (Photo:Twitter)

Chennai: Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board.

Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

 

Rupa was elected at the TNCA's 87th Annual General Meeting here.

As the filing of nominations came to a close on Wednesday evening, Rupa's was the only nomination filed for the post of president, whose election was announced on the floor of the house as per TNCA norms.

The TNCA's Executive meeting on Sunday decided to hold the elections on Thursday.

TNCA recently hit the headlines after unnamed officials, coaches and players in its franchise-based Tamil Nadu Premier League were accused of being involved in match-fixing.

An inquiry is currently underway in the matter.

...
Tags: n srinivasan, tamil nadu cricket association (tnca), rupa gurunath, gurunath meiyappan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Sports

Medal is too far-fetched a thought and even hopes of making the finals seem barely believable as India enters the World Athletics Championship without two of their biggest stars -- the injured Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das. (Photo: AP)

India enter World Athletics Championships with low expectations

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has rejected the chance to rejoin the club as a general manager in place of Pep Segura who left in July by mutual consent. (Photo:AFP)

Carles Puyol rejects Barcelona sporting director role

The initiative has the backing of Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and India captain Kohli. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli-backed Indian Sports Honours will be held on Friday

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta wants Wriddhiman Saha to be given chance instead of Rishabh Pant in the upcoming home Test series against South Africa due to his experience and brilliant wicket-keeping skills. (Photo:AFP)

Ex-cricketer says Wriddhiman Saha is better fit for Tests than Rishabh Pant



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli-backed Indian Sports Honours will be held on Friday

The initiative has the backing of Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and India captain Kohli. (Photo: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell goes on date with his south Indian girlfriend; details inside

Currently, several reports have stated that Glenn Maxwell has been dating a Melbourne-based Indian from a long time. Glenn Maxwell may also follow the path of Hasan Ali, by tying the knot with Indian-born lady Vini Raman. (Photo: Instagram)

Ex-cricketer says Wriddhiman Saha is better fit for Tests than Rishabh Pant

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta wants Wriddhiman Saha to be given chance instead of Rishabh Pant in the upcoming home Test series against South Africa due to his experience and brilliant wicket-keeping skills. (Photo:AFP)

Australia look for new selector as Greg Chappell retires

The former Australian skipper, who played 87 Tests and 74 one-day internationals, had been Cricket Australia's national talent manager for the past nine years as well as a selector. (Photo: PTI)

Rohit Sharma loses cool, tells Navdeep Saini to use his head: watch

In the video, it can be seen that after conceding the second boundary, Rohit Sharma is making a gesture towards Navdeep Saini to use his head while bowling. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham