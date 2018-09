Dubai: Afghanistan pulled off a sensational tie off the penultimate ball against India in the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shahzad's 124 lifted Afghanistan to 252-8 in 50 overs while India were all out in 49.5 overs with the scores level.

Title holders India have already qualified for Friday's final where they meet the winners of Pakistan and Bangladesh match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.