Sports Cricket 26 Jul 2021 Surya, Bhuvneshwar s ...
Sports, Cricket

Surya, Bhuvneshwar star in easy India victory

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Suryakumar slams 50 to outclass Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the 1st T20 match
India players celebrate after defeating Sri Lanka by 38 runs in their 1st T20 match on Sunday. -- BCCI
 India players celebrate after defeating Sri Lanka by 38 runs in their 1st T20 match on Sunday. -- BCCI

Colombo: Suryakumar Yadav's golden run with the bat was beautifully complemented by the Indian bowling unit led by Bhuvneshar Kumar as the visitors outclassed Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first T20 International here on Sunday.

If Surya's second T20 International half-century -- an attractive 50 off 34 balls -- ensured a decent total of 164 for 5, Yuzvendra Chahal (1/19 in 4 overs) oozed class while Deepak Chahar (2/24 in 3 overs) and Bhuvneshwar (4/22 in 3.3 overs) picked up wickets when it mattered most, bowling the hosts out for 126 in 18.3 overs

 

In fact, from 111/4 in the 16th over, Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for only 15 runs.

In what will be the final international audition before T20 World Cup, Chahal gave his all in presence of IPL star and debutant mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who as per grapevine could be the Indian team management's choice for the marquee event.

Chahal not only bowled 10 dots apart from the 'jaffa delivery' to dislodge Dhanajaya de Silva but also bowled a superb 15th over that turned the course for India with only three runs conceded.

 

After a whirlwind start in the first two overs, Dhawan introduced Krunal Pandya (1/16 in 2 overs), who quickly removed Minod Bhanuka. Chahal arguably bowled the delivery of the match -- a flighted delivery foxing Dhananjaya de Silva (9) to play inside the line to get castled.

Last ODI hero Avishka Fernando (26) also paid for slowness of the track as he tried to pull Bhuvneshwar.

However, debutant Charith Asalanka (44 off 26 balls) had other ideas as he launched into opposition rookie Chakravarthy (1/28 in 4 overs), smoking him for two sixes into cow corner even as his partner Ashen Bandara (9 off 19 balls) struggled at the other end.

 

Bandara's misery was ended by slow off-break from Hardik Pandya (1/17 in 2 overs) but Asalanka kept Sri Lanka in contention with some big hits before being dismissed by Chahar.

Earlier, Suryakumar continued his rich vein of form and was supported by useful contributions from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 38 balls) along with Ishan Kishan (20 not out off 14 balls) at the back-end.

Skipper Dhawan added 62 with Surya in eight overs to provide a solid launch-pad but the latter's dismissal surely cost India 20 extra runs.

But looking at the partnership, it was evident that the junior partner was batting in a more assured manner, having already sealed his place in the T20 World Cup team while the skipper is still fighting what looks like a losing battle to jostle inside that jam-packed top-order in the main squad.

 

There was a six over deep mid-wicket off Akila Dananjaya but the innings did lack the punch despite four more boundaries.

It was Surya's five fours and a six that really helped Kishan and Hardik to launch the final assault.

At the start, Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable T20 International debut as Dushmantha Chammera's (2/24 in 4 overs) outswinger found the edge of his bat off the very first delivery of the match.

Sanju Samson (27 off 20 balls) hit his customary six while batting like a millionaire before Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28 in 4 overs) trapped him with a googly.

 

Surya as usual was in his free-flowing self, hitting those whiplash on-drives, cover drives and ramp shots which is a sight to watch both against pacers and spinners.

However, what was exhilarating was how Surya picked all those back-of-the-hand slower deliveries from seamers Isuru Udana and Chamika Karunaratne.

Udana was dispatched with a conventional sweep shot for boundary while Karunaratne was slog swept for a six.

When Hasaranga came for his last over, he went inside-out to loft him for a straight six to complete his fifty but the leg-spinner had the last laugh as he was not afraid to flight once more and this time the inside-out chip shot didn't have required wings to soar over the ropes.

 

His dismissal did rob India a chance to score 175 plus.

...
Tags: suryakumar yadav, bhuvneshwar kumar, india vs sri lanka t20, yuzvendra chahal, varun chakravarthy


Horoscope 26 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and CSK's captain M. S. Dhoni in this photo. -- Twitter

MI to play CSK on September 19 when IPL resumes in UAE

Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari. (Photo: PTI)

Indian archers look to hit restart button after mixed pair debacle

Australia's Joshua Beltz (left) and Jacob Thomas Whetton Australia's celebrate after teammate Daniel James Beale (out of frame) scored against India during their men's pool A match of the Tokyo Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Australia hammer India 7-1 in men's hockey

India's Maana Patel Patel reacts after competing in a heat for the women's 100m backstroke swimming event during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Maana Patel finishes second in heat, fails to reach semifinals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

MI to play CSK on September 19 when IPL resumes in UAE

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and CSK's captain M. S. Dhoni in this photo. -- Twitter

Deepak Chahar scripts India's series-sealing win over Sri Lanka

India's Deepak Chahar (right) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gesture during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Rishabh Pant returns with team India for England tour after COVID-19 scare

BCCI tweeted the photo of Rishabh Pant. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)

Raman backs Prithvi Shaw to partner skipper Dhawan in Sri Lanka series

Former opener WV Raman. (Photo: BCCI)

England paceman Robinson free to resume career after tweet storm

Ollie Robinson. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->