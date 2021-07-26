Sports Cricket 26 Jul 2021 MI to play CSK on Se ...
Sports, Cricket

MI to play CSK on September 19 when IPL resumes in UAE

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 2:17 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 7:40 am IST
IPL final will be played on October 15 with the ICC T20 World Cup starting two days later
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and CSK's captain M. S. Dhoni in this photo. -- Twitter
 Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and CSK's captain M. S. Dhoni in this photo. -- Twitter

New Delhi: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19 when the IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament was suspended in May after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

 

As reported earlier, the tournament is resuming on September 19 and the final will be played on October 15 with the ICC T20 World Cup starting two days later.

"Yes, we have just received the mail from BCCI and CSK will play MI on September 19. The first Qualifier will be held on October 10 while Eliminator will be held on October 11 and second qualifier on October 13. The final will be held on October 15," a franchise official said on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that the standard quarantine rules and health protocols of the UAE applicable to all who are entering the country will also be applicable for IPL teams.

 

The tournament once again is set to be conducted closed doors at least for the starting of the remaining 31 matches in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The Indian team members and all those English players who will take part in the IPL will be flying from Manchester to Dubai on a charter flight on September 15.

...
