Sports Cricket 26 Jun 2021 Azhar edged out of H ...
Sports, Cricket

Azhar edged out of HCA, John Manoj made interim chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOSES KONDETY
Published Jun 26, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Five members of the Apex Council who had been at loggerheads with Azharuddin decided to instal the vice-president as the head
Mohammed Azharuddin. (DC file Photo)
 Mohammed Azharuddin. (DC file Photo)

Hyderabad: Push has come to shove in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, and the Apex Council dislodged its president Mohammed Azharuddin and appointed vice-president John Manoj as interim chief on Friday.

Five members of the Apex Council — secretary R. Vijayanand, John Manoj himself, joint secretary Naresh Sharma, treasurer Surender Agarwal and councillor P. Anuradha — who had been at loggerheads with Azharuddin decided to instal the vice-president as the head while placing the former Indian captain under suspension for his refusal to reply to the showcause notice served on June 10. Azharuddin was issued the notice for serving a notice on the five, against the rules.

 

“The Apex Council has appointed me interim president and I will carry out the duties in tune with the constitution, which is sacred,” John Manoj told this newspaper on Friday.

“According to the rule book, power is vested in the Apex Council and not any individual. Azharuddin has been taking independent decisions and terming our meetings illegal without attending them,” he said.

He sought to quote the HCA constitution, which says: “Five members of the Apex Council shall form a quorum for its meetings. The President or in his absence the Vice President or in the absence of both a member elected by those present at the meeting shall be the Chairperson. In the event of a tie, the Chairperson shall have a casting vote.”

 

The nine-member Apex Council consists of the president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, councillor, male and female players representatives and a nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

John Manoj claimed the former Indian batsman did not play by the rules. “The Association has to be governed by the Apex Council. In what capacity did Azharuddin issue us Show Cause Notices?” he asked, adding they did reply to them though.

Azhar contends that a majority of the office-bearers are tainted, facing corruption charges in courts. An enquiry is pending against them by the HCA ombudsman, the appointment of whom is the bone of contention. While Azharuddin declared Justice Deepak Verma appointed by a show of hands at the April annual general body meeting (AGM) before closing the meeting without completing the agenda, the rival faction continued the meeting and made their own appointments, which Azharuddin terms illegal.

 

The appointment has since been challenged and “the matter is in Supreme Court,” John Manoj said.

The April AGM was already deferred, a first in HCA history, after members could not agree on the appointment of the ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Suneel Kante as CEO has been challenged by Prakash Chand Jain, secretary of Evergreen Cricket Club, before the the III Additional Civil Judge  in the Ranga Reddy court. The matter was heard and the case posted for hearing next week with notice to the president, secretary of HCA as well as the BCCI.

 

Prakash contends that Kante’s appointment is against applicable rules and the mandate of Supreme Court, which says the CEO shall be a management professional with management experience of at least five years as MD/CEO of a company with a turnover of at least `100 crore.

John Manoj refuted this charge. “Due process was followed in the appointment of the CEO, who has a sports background and has worked in top companies in the US and UK. He has been corresponding with the BCCI too,” he said.

 

...
Tags: mohammed azharuddin, john manoj, hyderabad cricket association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Sports

Virat Kohli, who has 71 international hundreds has currently gone 46 innings without a hundred across all three formats. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat's long wait for his century is not a red signal

As soon as the new of his passing spread, people across India condoled the demise of the original sporting superstar, Milkha Singh. (AFP Photo)

Remembering 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh; a tribute to the legend

former Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh arrives for the gala screening of his life story, the Bollywood Film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', in central London. - Milkha Singh, one of India's most successful track athletes who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, has died aged 91 after a long battle with Covid-19, Indian media said on June 18, 2021. (AFP File)

Milkha Singh to be cremated on Saturday evening

The allocation was assured by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when badminton star PV Sindhu was crowned the women singles world champion in 2019. (PTI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh okays land for PV Sindhu’s academy in Vizag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL players chip in for covid relief

Shikhar Dhawan

Hyderabad ignored for IPL-2021

Hyderabad Cricket Association stadium in Uppal. (DC Photo)

India crush England in last T20 to clinch ‘see-saw’ series

India captain Virat Kohli (right) and batting partner Hardik Pandya celebrate scoring runs against England in the fifth Twenty20 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. — AP

Azhar attends BCCI meet

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin attends BCCI's Special General Meeting from his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Stinking HCA scrap rises to the top

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham