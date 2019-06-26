Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC CWC’19: India vs West Indies; Weather and pitch report

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHETAN NAYAK
Published Jun 26, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Showers are unlikely as forecasts show a zero percent chance of precipitation.
 West Indies will still be looking to go out with a bang in their remaining games, beginning with the clash against India in Manchester on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: After a close shave against Afghanistan, India will be taking no chances against West Indies in the clash on June 27. With four wins and one washout off five games, India are third on the points table having played at least one match lesser than every other team.

After Pakistan took down hot favourites New Zealand on Wednesday, India remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They will look forward to maintaining that tag.

 

West Indies have won only one match of their six games. They put out their best performance of the tournament so far against New Zealand in their last game. With excellent command over the ball and the bat, Jason Holder and team almost took out table leaders New Zealand and missed out the opportunity by a margin of just five runs.

Though their realistic chances of making it to the top four went out with the loss against New Zealand, the team will still be looking to go out with a bang in their remaining games, beginning with the clash against India in Manchester on Thursday.

Weather Report

Taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, the weather looks favourable ahead of the game. Although the rain forced players inside for a net practice session on Tuesday, the conditions look favourable ahead of the match on Thursday.

The weather on Thursday is likely to be pleasantly sunny. The temperature is set between 23-25 degrees Celsius with a humidity range of 50-60 per cent. Showers are unlikely as forecasts show a zero percent chance of precipitation. It would be safe to say that we’ll most likely get to see a full 50 over game on Thursday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Old Trafford, Manchester has favoured the team which bats first. But the bowlers have been facing a hard time at the pitch, as seen in previous matches. It would be a better choice to bat first for the toss winners.

