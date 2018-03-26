search on deccanchronicle.com
Ball-tampering row: Cricket stars slam 'spineless' ICC for leniency towards Smith

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
The ICC had previously announced a 100% match fine for the Australia skipper along with handing him a one-match suspension.
Smith will miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg from Friday due to his ban. (Photo: AFP)
Cape Town: Australia cricket team’s ball-tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa at Cape Town has shocked the cricketing world. After skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted towards cheating on Sunday, the visitors received a huge backlash from fans and the media all around the world.

That saw Smith along with his deputy David Warner stood down as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of the match. Following which the International Cricket Council (ICC), announced a 100% match fine for Smith along with handing him a one-match suspension.

 

However, the decision did not go down well with former international cricketers who slammed the international cricketing body for being in lenient towards their judgement for the Australia skipper.

"It's been a horrible 24 hours -- I want to apologise to our fans and those back home," said Tim Paine, who was handed the stand-in skipper role on Sunday.

"We're struggling but the reality and the enormity of what's happened has probably started to sink in. I don't think we expected this to be as big as it has been, the fall-out we have seen from back home."

Smith will miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg from Friday due to his ban.

However, Bancroft, the 25-year-old opening batsman, escaped an ICC suspension. He was instead fined 75 percent of his fee, warned, and hit by three demerit points.

"The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game," said ICC chief executive David Richardson.

Smith, who was out for just seven runs on Sunday, Warner and Bancroft were loudly booed by fans during Australia's second-innings surrender.  

The admission of cheating brought a firestorm of anger, with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saying he was "shocked and bitterly disappointed".             

