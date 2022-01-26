Sports Cricket 26 Jan 2022 Rohit Sharma clears ...
Sports, Cricket

Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test, to lead India in series against West Indies

ANI
Published Jan 26, 2022, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 4:23 pm IST
The selection committee is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to deliberate on the squad for the series against West Indies
Sources said Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday cleared his fitness test and as a result, he will be available to lead the side in the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, beginning February 9.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

 

"Yes, Rohit has cleared his fitness test and he will be leading the side in the upcoming series against West Indies," the source said.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had missed the Test and ODI series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and he went to the NCA for rehabilitation.

The selection committee is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to deliberate on the squad for the series against West Indies.

"Jasprit Bumrah is all but set to be rested as his workload management is important looking at the international calendar. He featured in all Tests and ODIs against South Africa, so it is important we give him a break," the source added.

 

India and West Indies will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies' Tour of India.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

...
Tags: rohit sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


