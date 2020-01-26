Sports Cricket 26 Jan 2020 India beats New Zeal ...
Sports, Cricket

India beats New Zealand in 2nd T20, leads 5-match series

AP
Published Jan 26, 2020, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2020, 5:22 pm IST
K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer put on 86 for the third wicket as India cruised past New Zealand's total of 132-5 with 2.3 overs to spare
India’s Shivam Dube hits the winning shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland on January 26, 2020. AFP Photo
 India’s Shivam Dube hits the winning shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland on January 26, 2020. AFP Photo

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: K.L. Rahul made an unbeaten 57 Sunday to steer India to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international and to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Rahul and Shreyas Iyer put on 86 for the third wicket as India cruised past New Zealand's total of 132-5 with 2.3 overs to spare. Shivam Dube (13 not out) hit a six from the bowling of Tim Southeein in the 18th over to lift India to 135-3.
Iyer made 58 not out and Rahul 56 as India beat New Zealand by six wickets with an over to spare in the first match of the series.

 

New Zealand made 203-5 batting first in that match but on Sunday, on the same pitch, it struggled to achieve any real momentum. During the second match the pitch played much slower and India bowled expertly to restrict New Zealand's total.

Martin Guptill made 33 in a 48-run opening partnership with Colin Munro and Tim Seifert made an unbeaten 33 at the end of the innings but New Zealand wasn't able to reach a total that could stretch India's deep batting lineup.

Rohit Sharma (8) and captain Virat Kohli (11) were out relatively cheaply but Rahul and Iyer (44) sped India towards a comprehensive victory.
Dube came to the crease shortly before the end and quickly brought the match to a conclusion.

"I think we backed up the first match with a very good performance today, especially with the ball," Kohli said. "We demanded that the bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there.

"I think our line and length and the way we wanted to bowl on that wicket, sticking to one side of the wicket and being shorter was a very good feature of us as a team and helped us restrict a very good New Zealand team."

New Zealand's total was inadequate, even on a slower pitch, and India almost toyed with the home side as it made its way to a comfortable win.
New Zealand named the same team that lost the first match of the series and batted after winning the toss, just as it batted when it was outplayed in the first match of the series.

The match raised further questions about the coaching and captaincy of the New Zealand team after its humiliating test series loss in Australia last month. New Zealand showed again Sunday it hasn't the talent to compete with the best teams in the world.

"As a batting unit we probably needed another 15 or 20 to make that total more competitive," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. "But credit to the way the India side bowled, they're a class side in all departments and they put us under pressure throughout that middle period."

...
Tags: cricket, t20


Latest From Sports

Australian rider Richie Porte from team Trek-Segafredo reacts on the podium after winning the Tour Down Under UCI World Tour cycling event in Adelaide. AFP Photo

Richie Porte wins Tour Down Under for the 2nd time

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal

Humbled to be named for Padma Shri, Rani Rampal says

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP)

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to be third on NBA scoring list

Jaime Santos Colado had a great game for East Bengal, scoring in the defeat of Chennai City FC.

East Bengal beat defending champions Chennai City to end losing streak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Rain delays toss in final and 4th Test between South Africa and England

Rain delayed the toss in the series-deciding final test between South Africa and England at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday. (Photo:Twitter)

India win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand in first T20I

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park here on Friday.

Indian fans all set for Ind-NZ first T20I at Eden Park

Indian spectators are all set for the thrilling encounter between India and New Zealand in the first T20I here at Eden Park on Friday. (Photo:ANI)

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli stays at top, Ajinkya Rahane at 8th

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday remained static at the top of the ICC Test player ranking for batsmen with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane moving up a place to eighth. (Photo:AFP)

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli hand India 1st win in T20I opener vs NZ

The immensely talented Shreyas Iyer enhanced his reputation as a finisher with a scintillating 29-ball-58 in India's six-wicket victory over New Zealand in a high-scoring first T20 International here on Friday. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham