LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: Rohit, Dhawan fall cheaply; Kiwis eye more wickets

India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AP)

Mount Maunganui: After a mammoth century stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, India have lost both their openers at the half-way mark. Ambati Rayudu joins Virat Kohli in the middle as the Men in Blue aim to cruise control.

India 207-2 after 35 overs:

FOUR! 200 up for India, although they have slowed down a bit following the dismissals of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Can the Kiwis make a comeback?

India 173-2 after 30 overs:

CAUGHT! Back of a length by Ferguson, Rohit rocks back and pulls it straight towards Grandhomme at deep square leg. Two set Indian batsmen head back to the pavilion.

Hopefully we will see 350+ today....and more often. 173/2 in 30 overs is just the kinda platform you need for that. 🤞☺️ #NZvInd @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/rxnxGAdLtm — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 26, 2019

India 154-1 after 26 overs:

WICKET! The partnership has been broken. Short and wide from Boult, Dhawan slashes hard, straight to Tom Latham behind the stumps. No footwork whatsoever. Boult ends the over with a wicket-maiden.

WICKET. Dhawan chases one from Boult and edges through to Latham. Has to go for 66. Sharma remains on 82* with Kohli joining him. 154/1 LIVE Scoring | https://t.co/aPv5PUXvZB #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LKFCtVJpQ6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 26, 2019

India 124-0 after 21 overs:

Gabbar joins the party, brings up his FIFTY off 53 deliveries. This is his 27th in ODIs#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/WW4uRWIC4s — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019

India 102-0 after 19 overs:

Both the openers have made the best use of this flat wicket in Mount Maunganui with the outfield quick. A bit more momentum here and the Kiwis could be under big, big trouble.

Toss:

India won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second one-day international in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Following their overwhelming win in the first match, when they bowled first, India captain Virat Kohli said his side needed to be tested defending a total.

"It's just another thing we need to strengthen as a side, put runs on the board, because we chase well," he said.

India have kept the same side that crushed New Zealand by eight wickets when batting second in the opening match of the series.

New Zealand, batting first, were rolled for 157 with India's wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal doing most of the damage.

This was not enough to convince New Zealand to play more than one spinner although they have rotated the bowler with Ish Sodhi coming in for Mitchell Santner.

The other change in the New Zealand side is the inclusion of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for swing bowler Tim Southee.

"I think it's going to be a fair surface again. We know the outfield is very quick so often there's high scoring opportunities," captain Kane Williamson said.

"But hopefully we can get something out of it first up,with the tufty grass and do the job with the ball."

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(with agency inputs)