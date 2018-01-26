search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: India take 192-run lead at tea, post 199-6

Published Jan 26, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 6:16 pm IST
Score: India 199/6 , lead South Africa by 192 runs; Ajinkya Rahane 46*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 23*; Rabada (3/59).
Virat Kohli will once again hold key as India look to secure a big lead to push South Africa on the backfoot in the third Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP)
Johannesburg: India bounced back in the second session on day three of the third Test against South Africa on Friday, heading to tea break at 199-6. India’s lead is now 192 runs.

However, the major blow for the visitors was the departure of Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 41 by Kagiso Rabada.

Hardik Pandya was the next to depart after scoring just four runs, as it was Rabada yet again who did the damage.

However, following this, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ajinkya Rahane put up a 51-run partnership to take the visitors back in the game.  

Rabada has three wickets to his name, whereas Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander have taken one and two wickets respectively.

Drop ! Bhuvneshwar survives Deal Elgar drops regulation catch in slip of Morne Morkel's bowling

India 136-6 in 50 overs:

WICKET! Rabada strikes yet again Hardik Pandya caught& Bowled by the bowler for 4 runs. Rabada bowls fuller length and the batsman chipped it back to the bowler.

India 136-5 in 50 overs:

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs for fighting 41, clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada. The ball comes back sharply and clipping Kohli's off stump. The skipper looks in disbelief. Huge blow for India

Johannesburg: Kagiso Rabada has given South Africa a breather as he has managed to break Murali Vijay-Virat Kohli partnership, dismissing the former, in the final over before lunch on Day three of the third and final Test here on Friday. Vijay and Kohli had steadied the Indian innings after KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara got out in quick succession and with Vijay's dismissal, India will hope for a Kohli special to push South Africa on backfoot.

India 100-4 in 40.5 overs:

WICKET! Oh dear! India have lost Murali Vijay right at the stroke of the lunch. Kagiso Rabada bowls a toe-crusher and Vijay is done in. Inside edge and onto the stumps. This was the final over of the session and just when it looked that India were in control, South Africa have pulled the things back.

India are 57-3 in 22 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel strikes as Cheteshwar Pujara departs, India lose third wicket. Proteas on top as they strike twice. First Rahul and now Pujara both caught in slips by Faf du Plessis.

India are 51-2 in 19 overs

WICKET! Early setback for India, KL Rahul dismissed by Vernon Philander for 16 runs. Rahul pushes at ball outside off stump. The ball takes edge and goes to Faf  du Plessis at second slip.

Preview: After Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden five-wicket haul helped India bowl out Proteas for 194 runs in the first innings on Thursday, handing them seven-run lead, Virat Kohli and other batsmen will look to put on huge total on board on the third day of the third Test against South Africa here at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

India will begin the third day's play at 49/1, 42 runs ahead of South Africa's first-innings lead. The visitors got off to a worst start as, Parthiv Patel, who opened the batting alongside Murali Vijay, failed with the bat and was dismissed for just 16 runs by Vernon Philander.

Rahul and Vijay ensured that there was no further loss of wicket, the two put on unbeaten 32-run stand at stumps on Day 2 on Thursday.

The wicket has helped the bowlers so far and the onus will be on the Indian batsman to put up a challenging total against the formidable South African attack on a track that has been bowlers' best friend.

