search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will once again hold key as India look to secure a big lead to push South Africa on the backfoot in the third Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: India take 192-run lead at tea, post 199-6
 
Sports, Cricket

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India beat Bangladesh, face Pakistan in semifinals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Prithvi Shaw-led Indian side outplayed Bangladesh to win the quarterfinals by 131 runs at the Queenstown Events Centre.
India beat Bangladesh by 131 runs to seal a place in the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 (Photo: Twitter / ICC)
 India beat Bangladesh by 131 runs to seal a place in the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 (Photo: Twitter / ICC)

Queenstown: Prithvi Shaw-led outplayed Bangladesh to storm into the semifinals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup 2018 here on Friday, which also happens to be India’s Republic Day. India will face Pakistan in the semifinal while Afghanistan will take on Australia for a place in the final.

Electing to bat, India scored 265 on the back of Shubman Gill’s 86 and Abhishek Sharma’s 50. Skipper Shaw, who opened the innings, scored 40.

Indian bowlers then came to the party as they bundled out their Asian neighbours for 134, sealing a big 131-run win at the Queenstown Events Centre.

Tags: icc u-19 world cup 2018, india vs bangladesh, india vs pakistan


Related Stories

ICC U-19 World Cup: Ali Zaryab's heroics vs South Africa guides Pakistan to semis
ICC U-19 World Cup: India to face Bangladesh in quarters
ICC U-19 World Cup: Shubham Gill helps India top group with 10 wicket win vs Zimbabwe


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal rights campaigners send 'Aids-contaminated' post to researchers, jailed

Researchers were targeted with inflammable devices, false accusations of paedophilia and packages claimed to have been contaminated with AIDS virus (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rishi Kapoor jibes at Karni Sena with Ranveer, Johar pun, trolled, deletes tweet

The picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar that Rishi Kapoor had shared.
 

Owner almost kills dog while trying to colour her purple with human hair dye

They had to shave off her fur to assess damage and was horrified at her condition (Photo: YouTube)
 

OnePlus 5T Lava Red hands-on: Flagship in a killer colour combo

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is available only in the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs 37,999.
 

Bengaluru woman's struggle with cancer highlights horrors of passive smoking

She sat with her husband when he smoked (Photo: AFP)
 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

MS Dhoni, Pankaj Advani win Padma Bhushan, Kidambi Srikanth, Mirabai Chanu Padma Shri

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and multiple world champion cueist Pankaj Advani were conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan while Kidambi Srikanth and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won Padma Shri. (Photo: PTI / AP)

SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay take India to 49-1 at stumps

South Africa players celebrate the wicket of Parthiv Patel. (Photo: AP)

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Anderson, McCullum and other 22 New Zealand stars

Corey Anderson was an instrumental figure for Delhi Daredevils in 2017. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2018 Auction: Prithvi Shaw and 5 India U19 players cricketers who may earn crores

Prithvi Shaw has been the talk of the town in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup. The captain has led his side from the front, helping his team reach the quarterfinal stage of the multi-nation tournament.(Photo: PTI)

South India stars who may fetch big money in IPL 2018 player auction

Players from south will be mix of players, who already have IPL experience under their belt, as well as some fresh faces who will be looking to grab IPL contracts. (Photo: TNPL / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham