LIVE| Australia vs India 3rd T20: Krunal Pandya strikes, Aussies 4 down

Sydney: Australia were three down at the halfway stage as Krunal Pandya dismissed D 'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott in the same over.

Australia 73-3 after 9.2 overs

Krunal is on a hat-trick! Similar delivery, same result as McDermott departs for a duck.

Australia 73-2 after 9.1 overs

WICKET! D 'Arcy Short is struck lbw by Krunal Pandya, who dismisses him for 33 runs.

Australia 68-1 after 8.3 overs

WICKET! India get the breakthrough, with Kuldeep Yadav dismissing Finch courtesy a Krunal Pandya catch at short-fine leg.

Australia 52-0 after 7 overs

FIFTY UP FOR AUSSIES! This has been a memorable start for the hosts as D 'Arcy Short and Aaron Finch look to keep up the momentum.

Preview

Virat Kohli-led India will only have one thing in mind when they take on Aaron Finch’s Australia in the 3rd T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday- to level the series and deny hosts the prize.

With the series 1-0 in favour of the hosts following their thrilling four-run win in Brisbane, rain played spoilsport halfway through the second game in Melbourne with the match being called off.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will look to avoid a T20I series loss for the first time since 2017, when they last lost to West Indies in a one-off game.

They have in fact won seven T20I series since then, with their recent triumph coming against West Indies at home.

After a poor showing in Brisbane, Krunal Pandya came back with figures of 1/26 in Melbourne, where most of the Indian bowlers did a good job.

Should the Australian top-order falter, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Ben McDermott will have to step up.

While Maxwell played a match-winning knock of 46 in the first game, McDermott remained unbeaten on 32 in Melbourne despite the match being abandoned.

Toss:

Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Playing XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmeed, Jasprit Bumrah.



Australia XI: D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.



Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.